Batman Beyond get a new twist in the next chapter of Sean Murphy's White Knight saga

The third chapter in Sean Murphy's saga Batman: White Knight will begin this March with Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1. The eight-part series is set 10 years after the original story that kicked off the White Knight franchise's alternate timeline in the DC Omniverse, and opens with Bruce Wayne still in prison - but he won't stay that way.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 cover (Image credit: Sean Murphy/Dave Stewart (DC/Black Label))

Gotham Motors (and its CEO Derek Powers) have seized control of the Wayne family fortune, using it - and everything that the Wayne family possessed - to change Neo-Gotham and the para-military police group known as the Gotham Terrorist Oppression Unit (GTO) for their own nefarious purposes.

When a young man named Terry McGinnis (yes, Batman Beyond Terry McGinnis) steals a Batman suit from Gotham Motors in order to become Batman himself, Bruce breaks out of prison in an attempt to stop him from following in his footsteps. According to DC however, to do it Bruce will need some "old friends… and old enemies" at his side.

While that could include the reformed former Joker Jack Napier, DC mentions another character to appear in Beyond the White Knight: Jason Todd.

Check out this unlettered preview of Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sean Murphy/Dave Stewart (DC/Black Label)) Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Sean Murphy/Dave Stewart (DC/Black Label)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sean Murphy/Dave Stewart (DC/Black Label))

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #2 cover (Image credit: Sean Murphy/Dave Stewart (DC/Black Label))

"I really missed working in Gotham and it feels so great to be back," says Murphy in the announcement. "Drawing Neo-Gotham as an upgraded, retrofitted futurescape has been a blast. I'm working hard to blend the Beyond aesthetic with the White Knight world. Batman Beyond and Terry McGinnis fans will get everything they loved about the animated series, as well as a few twists."

In a rare change, Murphy's regular colorist Matt Hollingsworth, who colored the previous White Knight stories, will not return for Beyond the White Knight, with colorist Dave Stewart stepping in for the series.

Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1 (of 8) goes on sale on March 29.