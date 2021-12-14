Batman vs. Lex Luthor in Batman #119 preview

Lex Luthor may be Superman's arch-rival, but he'll become Bruce Wayne's problem in January 4's Batman #119. As teased in this two-page preview of the issue by writer Joshua Williamson, artists Jorge Molina and Mikel Janin, and colorist Tomeu Morey, Lex Luthor is now everything Bruce Wayne isn't.

Batman #119 cover (Image credit: DC)

Remember, Bruce lost the Wayne family fortune in 'The Joker War,' and has even left Gotham City following 'Fear State.'

"There's a scene in Batman #119 with Bruce and Lex," Williamson tells Newsarama. "The conversation is about how Batman is broke; Batman doesn't have money anymore. It's essentially Lex taunting Bruce, and just poking at him; trying to crack the Bruce exterior.

"Bruce is trying to be Bruce, but Lex is doing everything to piss him off; he wants the Batman to come out."

Check out an unlettered page from that scene, as well as something else, from Batman #119:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Batman #119 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Williamson revealed to Newsarama that this was actually the first bit of his Batman run that he figured out, and wrote - outside of the Abyss and Batman Inc. elements presented in the recent first issue, Batman #118.

"There's a part where Lex talks about Bruce not having any money - even joking about his clothes and him needing a tailor," says the writer. Then he starts talking about Nightwing - 'I heard Dick gave away the butler's money to charity. That's what finally gets the Batman to come out - 'Don't talk about my kid like that."

Williamson explains that he's leaning in on Lex's affluence - even his past as a former US President.

"It also brings Batman back into the DCU," the writer explains. "So if I reference that, and what happened in Scott Snyder's Justice League run in the past couple years, I can show the other pieces of Batman outside of just the Bat-family corner of things."

Molina has drawn the primary Batman #119 cover, and he's joined with variants from Dan Hipp, Francesco Mattina, and Jock. Check them out here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Batman #119 variant covers Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

Batman #119 goes on sale on January 4.

