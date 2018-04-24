"Basically, Captain America: Civil War times 20" – Here are first (spoiler-free) reactions from the Avengers: Infinity War premiere

A handful of lucky, lucky souls managed to mingle with the stars of the MCU and be among the very first in the world to watch Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles last night. Thankfully, they’ve all been on their very best social media behaviour and haven’t revealed anything too scandalous or spoiler-y. If you want to go in completely blind, feel free to look away now. If you want your appetite to be whetted even further – what are you waiting for? Scroll, scroll, scroll!

The verdict is out on Thanos

The Mad Titan could’ve been a big purple grape with CGI face and no menace. Marvel has an awkward history with computer-generated villains – just look at how they wasted Christopher Eccleston! - but it looks like that’s very much not the case. Phew.

Holy Hell. Avengers: Infinity War is the real deal. Was left breathless sitting in the theater. Real consequences, stunning moments, awesome character interaction, and some BIG and often devastating surprises. Oh, and Thanos is terrifying and amazing. Damn. pic.twitter.com/WWhsT12GTaApril 24, 2018

Just got out of #InfinityWar - you aren’t ready for this movie, and I’m so so curious to the reaction this week from fans. Thanos steals the show.April 24, 2018

Humour is on-point

While you might have expected Infinity War to be all doom and gloom, it still manages to bring the belly laughs, as can be expected from a movie featuring Tony Stark, Star-Lord, and a Thor that’s finally found his funny bone.

AVENGERS #infinitywar felt like Marvel just dunking all over DC: Genuinely funny jokes that felt effortless, real emotional stakes & payoffs from a decade of world building and character development, crisp, inventive action sequences and an ending that left my jaw on the floor.April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar was an impossibly huge, breathtaking blockbuster. Amazing action, more laughs than you'd expect, and A WHOLE LOT that you won't see coming. Marvel fans, rest assured, you're gonna have fun.April 24, 2018

Big battles are a-coming

That was to be expected. I don’t think we realise just how big it would get, though. Is there enough film in the world to capture all of the Avengers in one place?

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWarApril 24, 2018

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is 👌🏻 Also Captain America is 💥 pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXkApril 24, 2018

A few (minor) complaints

Again, if you don’t want to know anything or have any preconceived notions going into the movie (perfectly understandable!) then this is probably the point where you’re going to want to turn away.

#AvengersInfinityWar was an incredible ride that caps off 10 years of MCU. It truly is a Thanos movie and does him justice. The character interactions were as fun as you’d think but there wasn’t enough character development. Still, what a ride... it left me utterly devastated. pic.twitter.com/iILT0HYlS3April 24, 2018

MVPs: Thanos!!! Thor, most of the Guardians, Peter Parker, best ending of any Marvel movie, possibly the best end credits scene of any marvel movie. Cons: Cg villains other than Thanos, teenage Groot, not enough black panther leads.April 24, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR has like ten legit "chill down the spine" great moments. But it's for sure the first half of a two part movie and I left a little unsatisfied/frustrated, maybe by design ... at least that's how I feel right now three hours later.April 24, 2018

But, mostly, we're just not ready

My heart is pumping, my pulse is pounding; I’m not ready, either. Hold me.

I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready but I wasn't ready.April 24, 2018

Jaw on ground. You are not ready for 'Avengers: Infinity War'. All you have to know is AVOID ALL SPOILERS! Seriously. Go in knowing as little as possible. The @Russo_Brothers did the impossible. Wow. pic.twitter.com/noKZ5cQWdcApril 24, 2018

Need to cram in one last bit of prep before seeing Infinity War? Here's our definitive guide to the Infinity Stones in the MCU.