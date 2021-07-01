Baldur's Gate 3 will show off "new patch content" in event next week

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has announced a new event that will be showing off upcoming patch content for its upcoming RPG.

Baldur's Gate 3 remains in early access, with Larian continuing to slowly roll out new content and updates for its in-progress RPG. Patch 4 arrived in February, but players have been waiting patiently to see when the next content might be coming.

Larian Studios has now revealed details about an upcoming event next week which will give players a closer look at what to expect when the upcoming content drop lands. In an announcemnet tweet, Larian explained the event saying: "Join us July 8th on an interactive adventure that explores Baldur's Gate 3's new patch content, in Larian's first LarPG. We're coming to you live (but we won't all leave alive) from Gravensteen castle, and you'll help us define the adventure."

The event is the third Panel From Hell from the studio and is called A Most Noble Sacrifice. It will stream on Twitch next week, July 8, at 11 AM PT.

It's not clear exactly what to expect here, but it looks to be a somewhat interactive event where viewers will help dictate the outcome of the story. There's no mention of when Patch 5 content will drop in the game, but it is likely players will at least get a better understanding of what is coming up by tuning in.

In the broader sense, it's also not clear just how long the game's road to full release is, but recently the studio has said it's aiming to launch Baldur's Gate 3 in 2022. That being said, it also mentioned that it has no guarantees that it will hit that date.

Whatever the case, fans have a decent wait on their hands. Thankfully, what's there in the current version of Baldur's Gate 3 has been very well received and Larian is on track for an excellent final game.



