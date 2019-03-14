BAFTA Games Awards 2019 nominations are in: God of War and Obra Dinn lead the pack

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts reminds you that is also 'Of Games,' as the list of BAFTA Games Awards 2019 nominations is now ready for your consideration . God of War and Return of the Obra Dinn are tied for the lead with six nominations each, though God of War is way ahead if you count the four actors it has nominated for the Performer category.

Tied behind them for second place are Celeste and Red Dead Redemption 2 . The tie is once again broken if you count the Performer nod for Arthur Morgan actor Roger Clark; Celeste doesn't have any Performers to nominate (unless you count the little wah-wah sounds the characters make as their text appears), so it's not really a fair comparison. Anyway, the award ceremony is set for April 4, 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. We'll let you know when and where to watch as the awards get closer, but until then, here's a list of all the nominations.

Best Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

British Game

11-11: Memories Retold

Forza Horizon 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Room: Old Sins

Overcooked 2

Two Point Hospital

Artistic Achievement

Detroit: Become HUman

Gris

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Audio Achievement

Battlefield 5

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tetris Effect

Debut Game

Beat Saber

Cultist Simulator

Donut County

Florence

Gris

Yoku's Island Express

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Elite Dangerous: Beyond

Fortnite

Overwatch

Sea of Thieves

Rainbow Six Siege

Family

Lego The Incredibles

Nintendo Labo

Overcooked 2

Pokemon Let's Go

Super Mario Party

Yoku's Island Express

Game Beyond Entertainment

11-11: Memories Retold

Celeste

Florence

Life is Strange 2

My Child Lebensborn

Nintendo Labo

Game Design

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

God of War

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game Innovation

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission

Celeste

Cultist Simulator

Moss

Nintendo Labo

Return of the Obra Dinn

Mobile Game

Alto's Odyssey

Brawl Stars

Donut County

Florence

Reigns: Game of Thrones

The Room: Old Sins

Multiplayer

A Way Out

Battlefield 5

Overcooked 2

Sea of Thieves

Super Mario Party

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Music

Celeste

Far Cry 5

Florence

God of War

Gris

Tetris Effect

Narrative

Florence

Frostpunk

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Original Property

Dead Cells

Florence

Into the Breach

Moss

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Performer

Christopher Judge as Kratos, God of War

Danielle Bisutti as Freya, God of War

Jeremy Davies as The Stranger, God of War

Melissanthi Mahut as Kassandra, Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Roger Clark as Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

Sunny Suljic as Atreus, God of War

EE Mobile Game of the Year (popular vote)

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Fortnite

Old School Runescape

Pokemon Go

Roblox

See what we thought were the highlights of last year with our list of the best of games 2018.