Back 4 Blood won't have an offline mode at launch

Back 4 Blood will require an internet connection whether you're playing multiplayer or single-player modes at launch, Turtle Rock has confirmed.

While the studio says Back 4 Blood offline play isn't out of the question, the option won't be available when the game releases on October 12. The spiritual successor to famed co-op zombie shooter Left 4 Dead made an appearance at E3 2021, but the topic of offline play wasn't addressed. Over on Twitter though, someone asked the studio to confirm that they'd be able to play with AI teammates offline, and unfortunately, the studio responded in the negative. "We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch," reads the studio's reply.

We're looking into ways we could support offline for the future but you will need an internet connection to play at launch.June 13, 2021 See more

Turtle Rock's Back 4 Blood FAQ page explains that the game will support up to four players in co-op and up to eight players in PvP, and it also confirms that you'll be able to play the campaign solo with NPC teammates.

Unfortunately, Turtle Rock recently shut down the possibility of playing Back 4 Blood split-screen like so many of us enjoyed Left 4 Dead. In an interview for E3 2021, Turtle Rock Studios executive producer Matt O'Driscoll confirmed that Back 4 Blood won't have couch co-op, at least at launch.

As for what Back 4 Blood will have, there will be a new PvP mode pitting teams of humans and "the Ridden" against each other, as well as a new roguelike card system to keep things fresh. Turtle Rock also recently revealed the eight playable "cleaners" you and your friends will get to choose from. Unlike Left 4 Dead 1 and 2, which each only had four playable "survivors," Back 4 Blood's playable characters will have their own unique abilities and gameplay bonuses, opening up the potential for players to choose mains and what-not.

Back 4 Blood is launching on October 12 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, and it'll be available as a day one Xbox Game Pass title for console and PC. Players on all platforms can take part in an open beta going live August 12, or you can pre-order Back 4 Blood before then to access the beta a week earlier on August 5.

For everything else on the horizon, check out our comprehensive guide to new games of 2021.