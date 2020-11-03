Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 boasts Dishonored 2, Hades, and Sekiro speedruns

The full list of titles for Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 is out right now, and it's got some absolute bangers in the lineup.

The slate of games was published earlier today over on gamesdonequick.com. There's tons of games that will no doubt make for entertaining and mind-bending speed runs, including the likes of Celeste, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Cuphead, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Dishonored 2, Halo 3: ODST, Into the Breach, and many more. I have no clue how you speedrun half the games on the list, but that's absolutely one of the joys of the event.

One game I'm really excited about is Hades. You might recall that earlier this year, someone actually set the world record for beating Hades in under eight minutes. That someone is Vorime, and they're actually returning to speedrun the game at AGDQ 2021. Will they be able to beat their incredible world record-setting time?

I'm also looking forward to the Sekiro speedrun at AGDQ 2021. Although the boss rush mode for Sekiro launched last week, well over a year after the game first came out, it looks like the speedrunner will be playing the entire game from brutal start to glorious finish.

The full event kicks off on January 7 and runs for exactly a week until January 10, 2021, and like Summer Games Done Quick earlier this year, the event is taking place entirely online. The full schedule for the event, detailing which games will be played when, isn't available right now.

