August 2021's PS Plus games were accidentally revealed early by the PlayStation website

The lineup for August 2021 PS Plus games will reportedly include Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends.

While hardly a week seems to go by without someone accidentally leaking announcements before their official release date, this time it's Sony itself that's inadvertently spilled the beans by prematurely updating the company's PS Plus page online.

Though the issue has since been fixed and the web page now once again only details July's offers, for a brief while it seemed the official PlayStation website revealed that the PS Plus games for August. Luckily for us, Wario64 managed to snap the page before it reverted to its previous version. Here, take a peek:

August PS+ lineup revealed by Sony https://t.co/Ty18b8ewIt•Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville•Tennis World Tour 2•Hunter's Arena: Legends (PS5) pic.twitter.com/cn6NV4ElYyJuly 24, 2021 See more

Both Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 will be available for both PS4 and PS5 players, whilst the third game – Hunter's Arena: Legends – is a "PlayStation 5 bonus game" only for people who've managed to upgrade to Sony's latest home console, even though the game itself will be available on PS4 for players prepared to pay for it.

If you've yet to come across battle royale Hunter's Arena: Legends, that's because it's new to console and will be debuting on Sony's PS5 on the same day it hits PS Plus.

You'll be able to download August 2021 PS Plus games from August 3, 2021.

If you haven't yet snagged July's freebies, there's still time. July 2021's lineup of free PS Plus games includes four games, since Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is getting an extra month: A Plague Tale: Innocence (giving you plenty of time to play before A Plague Tale: Requiem arrives next year ); and on PS4 and PS5 backward compatibility, Sony's offering up Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

You have until Monday, August 2 to claim them all - that also goes for Virtua Fighter 5, which will end its extended window along with the July lineup.