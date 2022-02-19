Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial goes live next week

If you've yet to spend time with Viking Eivor, now just might be the perfect time as from February 24-28, players will be able to give Assassin's Creed Valhalla a try for free.

Dropping just ahead of the eagerly-anticipated Dawn of Ragnarok expansion which is set to drop on March 10 - and just after title update 1.5. goes live - the free four-day weekend trial hopes to bring more assassins into the Viking fold.

Time to dive back! 🔥 Check out our first roadmap of 2022 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla 👀 Come March 10th, undertake a perilous journey to Svartalfheim alongside Odin when Dawn of Ragnarök releases 🏔️ #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Zk8kW5bATSFebruary 18, 2022 See more

Ubisoft stopped short of giving us the particulars, but as is usually the case with free trials, we expect all the progress you make will transfer over should you decide to keep the game after the trial period ends. We're not clear on what platforms will be included in the free play event just yet, either, but hopefully, Ubisoft will confirm those details closer to the time.

In related news, in its recent call of investors, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now the most successful Assassin's Creed game of all time, clocking up a staggering $1 billion revenue for the publisher/developer as of December 2021 - the first Assassin's game to do so.

Did you hear about the Assassin's Creed Rift rumors, too? During the same Q&A session, CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about a smaller Assassin's Creed game being next up for the franchise. Even though the questioner did not use the term "Rift" in their query, here was Guillemot's reply:

"As to your question related to Rift, I think what we can say here is that we won't comment further on the rumor. What we can say is, back to our comment in October, we have a very strong roadmap on the AC franchise for years to come, with very meaningful content coming every year. We reaffirmed our focus on delivering high-quality narrative, and today as we mentioned we are happy to celebrate the stellar performance from Valhalla so far."

