Assassin's Creed Valhalla deep dive video reveals an excursion to North America

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla deep dive trailer from Ubisoft is like a leap of faith into a conveniently placed hay bale, but with tons of insight into key parts of the game instead of hay.

The new trailer runs for just under 7 and a half minutes, starting out with how you'll build up your new Viking settlement in Great Britain. To get enough resources for your village, you'll need to, ah, borrow some from your neighbors, which leads directly into the fighting system and a brief look at the skill tree you can use to unlock new abilities. Some extra-special abilities can only be learned by finding special Books of Knowledge out in the world, so keep an eye out for those.

The video also teases some tantalizing new details about the things you'll find and the places you'll go in the course of the campaign. For instance, did you know that you can get Excalibur in this video game? It's definitely a Piece of Eden, and more importantly, it's huge and it glows.

On top of that, we now know that we'll get to travel to North America at some point in the campaign, so you can add Newfoundland or Greenland to the list of locations along with Britain and Norway. Oh, and Asgard - actual, mythological Asgard - though you'll need the help of the clan seer and what are very likely some psychoactive substances to take you there.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and PC on November 10, and on November 12 on PS5.

You won't need to clear out too much space to play - the Assassin's Creed Valhalla install size is surprisingly small.