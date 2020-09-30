Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds a community-inspired Assassin's Creed Sisterhood tattoo

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's many tattoos also include a design based on the Assassin's Creed Sisterhood community.

The official franchise Twitter account revealed the new tattoo earlier this week, calling it "a momentous community effort". In a follow-up tweet , director Benoit Richer explained that the Sisterhood tattoo can be acquired "under one of the three major cities in England … in a very special and secret place".

Illustrator Sebastian Dell'Aria, who designed the original community logo, also discussed the tattoo's inclusion. "Many of the developers working on Assassin's Creed Valhalla have always been supportive of [the Assassin's Creed Sisterhood], since the very beginning," he says. "So much that they decided to include a tattoo version of the logo I designed."

For context, the Assassin's Creed Sisterhood community and movement was formed following allegations of sexism and misconduct at Ubisoft, with some reports suggesting that female characters had been intentionally minimized. As GameSpot spotted, community member Kulpreet Virdi summarized the group's origins and intentions in a post back in August, expressing a desire to "to highlight, appreciate and support the women (including those who identify as women) in the Assassin’s Creed universe, the community and development teams, creating a safe space for women" among other things. The group has always stressed that it appreciates the series' male characters as well, and that the Sisterhood is open to all people "who respect and share our goals".