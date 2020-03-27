Assassin's Creed actor forms own studio to "tell stories that will empower players"

Abubakar Salim, the BAFTA nominated actor most famous for his role as proganist Bayek in 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins, has founded his own independent game studio, Silver Rain Games.

The actor will serve as creative director alongside studio head Melissa Phillips, as revealed in a new interview with Salim and Phillips on GamesIndustry.biz. The pair said that Silver Rain Games will aim to "tell stories that will empower players", and is already at work on its first new IP. You can watch the full interview with them in the video below:

Read more (Image credit: Ubisoft) The best Assassin's Creed games, ranked

"I've played so many games, I've been in games, I got into storytelling through games. So it just felt natural to start a games studio and create awesome content," Salim told GamesIndustry.Biz.

"I'm opening a studio where I want to make games that tell cool stories and have innovative gameplay, but I know I can't do that by myself. I need a team of people who know what they're doing, and who are as passionate as I am about making games."

Silver Rain Games is currently a team of five working remotely from their own homes, while Salim himself will continue to work as an actor both in games and out of them, in addition to his commitments to this new project.

Salim had been teasing "mighty reveals and announcements" earlier this week, leading some Assassin's Creed fans to suggest the reveal of the next game, rumoured to be set in Viking Europe, was on its way.

This is, clearly, not that, but fans of Salim's work will no doubt be excited to see what he produces in this new role, and how he draws on his experience as an actor in the world of game development.

We've started a new series that pits the team against each other with some fiendish gaming tests. Check out Challenge Radar Episode 2 here.