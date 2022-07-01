As Hoyoverse battles unprecedented leaks, the Epic Games Store leaks Genshin Impact 2.8 in its entirety

Genshin Impact 2.8 has been leaked in its entirety thanks to a premature and now-reverted update to the Epic Games Store.

Hawk-eyed Reddit users flagged (opens in new tab) the unintended update late last night, and Genshin's usual gang of leakers and data miners were quick to pounce on the now-official details.

Update 2.8, dubbed Summer Fantasia according to leaked art, is centered around a new version of the Golden Apple Archipelago, which first appeared in update 1.6 and was widely regarded as the game's best event. It was basically a limited-time cluster of tropical islands full of treasure, fun challenges, and several quests starring Klee. The Epic Games Store describes the new version as another "limited-time area," so we can safely expect a similar experience from the new islands.

Also like update 1.6, update 2.8 will introduce "new outfits," according to the leaked details. There's mention of a general "update to the dressing room" too, which could affect more than just these new skins.

The original Golden Apple arc gave Jean and Barbara beach-themed skins, with the latter being free to all players, and an archived preview video suggests Fischl will receive a new look this time around. If 2.8 follows the same pattern, Fischl's skin will likely be free and another character will receive a paid skin – potentially Diluc, according to separate reports – but that's just speculation for now.

Finally, this leak has given us a look at Shikanoin Heizou, a new Inazuma character teased several weeks ago . Heizou seems to be an anemo DPS as well as Genshin's first male catalyst user, but unlike most catalyst-wielders, it looks like he specializes in close-range, almost martial arts-like combat.

Tomorrow's livestream should tell us more about the update's big hitters and fill out the event roster for the next few weeks. We're also awaiting official word on the 2.8 character and weapon banners. We know Kazuha is getting his first-ever rerun – to the delight of a ravenous fanbase – and Klee seems like a shoo-in given the Golden Apple Archipelago's history, but the rest is up in the air.

All of this information dropped just one day ahead of the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream , which will air tomorrow, June 2. It's also arrived on the heels of frankly unprecedented Genshin Impact 3.0 and Dendro leaks which continue to pour in. These leaks have cut so close to the bone that many prolific leakers won't even touch them, fearing legal action from Hoyoverse, which has gone after leakers multiple times in the past.