Army of the Dead 2? Here's what's next for Netflix and Zack Snyder

Army of the Dead’s world is crammed with potential, from its untold conflicts to the hidden histories of its many characters. As such, you’re probably hoping for an Army of the Dead 2 announcement so we can make a swift return trip to the slots-and-slaughter world of the living undead in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, there’s been no such news from Netflix just yet, nor has Zack Snyder said a peep about a sequel. But that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty more in the pipeline concerning Army of the Dead 2. Below, we run through each Army of the Dead project currently in the works, as well as some words from those intimately involved in each production.

Army of Thieves – an Army of the Dead prequel

(Image credit: Netflix)

Instead of Army of the Dead 2, we’re getting a fully-fledged prequel. Charting the early days of the zombie outbreak, Army of Thieves stars Matthias Schweighöfer reprising his role as Dieter from Army of the Dead. Joining him is Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline. Schweighöfer is also set to direct.

Netflix’s logline clues us in further on the story: "A mysterious woman recruits bank teller Dieter to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe."

Speaking at a recent roundtable to GamesRadar+ and other journalists, Schweighöfer confirmed that editing is in its final stages – filming wrapped in December 2020 and that it’s going to be a "heist film and it will be a very, very big one with scenes you’ve never seen before."

Army of Thieves is set for release on Netflix in 2021.

Lost Vegas – Army of the Dead’s animated prequel series

(Image credit: Netflix)

In terms of the timeline, Army of the Dead arrives pretty late when it comes to the zombie outbreak. The remaining undead are all secluded in Las Vegas – but what happened before then?

That’s where Lost Vegas comes in, an animated series that sees Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, and Omari Hardwick all reprise their roles from the live-action Army of the Dead. It’s set to focus on Scott Ward’s origins as a soldier in the zombie wars, something that was only previously glimpsed in Army of the Dead’s opening credits.

There are new characters galore, too, including the lead Rose (Joe Manganiello), Torrance (Christian Slater), and Boorman (Harry Lennix).

That’s exciting, and two episodes are even going to be directed by Zack Snyder himself. Ana de la Reguera even teased to GamesRadar+ in a roundtable interview that watching Lost Vegas will only increase our appreciation of Army of the Dead.

"You'll see a lot of our backstory, how everything started, what was our relationship, what we used to do before. You’ll get more context of our characters," de la Reguera says. “And I'm excited about that. Because then you see the movie again, you'll understand a lot more – more of the story and more of the relationship between them.”

No word yet on a release date, but watch this space.

