Ark: Survival Evolved patch notes with the latest game updates

Ark: Survival Evolved patch notes keep us informed on the latest changes and fixes applied to the game, and considering it's been around for almost five years now (or even longer if you factor in early access) there are still frequent updates being released to keep everything running smoothly. Some of these offer up minor fixes, while others cover major overhauls to deal with a variety of issues, and due to release schedules there are currently different version numbers maintained for Steam and Epic Games, Windows 10 and Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. These largely crossover, with PC often getting fixes slightly earlier, and we've got the last three updates on each format covered below.

The most recent Ark: Survival Evolved patch notes simply reference fixing an exploit, with no further information given – this is understandable given the developers don't want to give away more details than necessary about bugs that can be taken advantage of, and if it was something you were taking an illicit boost from then you'll know if it's no longer working. Before that, the last major update was focused on resolving problems with the Lost Island DLC, which launched on December 14, 2021 – hopefully you didn't fall down any of the ominous sounding 'holes' that have now been fixed.

Ark patch notes - Steam and Epic Games

Current Version v342.17 - Minor version for servers - January 24, 2022

Fixed an exploit

v342.16 - Minor version for clients - January 19, 2022

Fixed an issue that prevented completion of the Star Dolphin mission

Fixed Sinomacrops losing taming progress if food drops below 50%

Sinomacrops will no longer eat kibble

v342.15 - Minor version for servers - January 13, 2022

Server-side foliage optimization for Lost Island

Ark patch notes - Windows 10 and Xbox One

Current Version v943.8 - Minor version for servers - January 24, 2022

Fixed an exploit

v943.7 - Major version for servers and clients - January 20, 2022

Fixed an issue that caused graphical issues with dino and items

Fixed several exploits

Fixed some holes in Lost Island

Fixed several crashes

Addressed some overspawning issues on Lost Island

Can no longer place dermis of creatures in taxidermy/training dummy if that creature is not transferrable to a given map

Fix loot crate spawns of Massive/Devious artifacts

Fix for fertilized voidwyvern eggs not decaying

Reduced fog while underwater

Fixed some clutter & foliage

Adjustments & fixes to Amargasaurus

Fixes to Sinomacrops

Adjusted respawn map and global LAT/LON coords to be more accurate on Lost Island

Fixed large beaver dams being invisible for some clients on Lost Island

Fixed an issue where some dinos were marked as not tameable in caves on Lost Island

Several Lost Island client memory improvements

v942.38 - Minor version for servers - January 14, 2022

Server-side foliage optimization for Lost Island

Ark patch notes - PlayStation 4

Current Version v699.9 - Minor version for servers - 24 January, 2022

Fixed an exploit

v699.7 - Major version for servers and clients - January 14, 2022

Fixed an issue that caused graphical issues with dino and items

Fixed several exploits

Fixed some holes in Lost Island

Fixed several crashes

Addressed some overspawning issues on Lost Island

Can no longer place dermis of creatures in taxidermy/training dummy if that creature is not transferrable to a given map

Fix loot crate spawns of Massive/Devious artifacts

Fix for fertilized voidwyvern eggs not decaying

Reduced fog while underwater

Fixed some clutter & foliage

Adjustments & fixes to Amargasaurus

Fixes to Sinomacrops

Adjusted respawn map and global LAT/LON coords to be more accurate on Lost Island

Fixed large beaver dams being invisible for some clients on Lost Island

Fixed an issue where some dinos were marked as not tameable in caves on Lost Island

Several Lost Island client memory improvements

v698.41 - Minor version for servers - January 14, 2022

Server-side foliage optimization for Lost Island

