Overwatch puts googly eyes on all its characters for early April Fools' prank

Overwatch is starting the April Fools' Day 2020 foolin' strong with one very simple yet strong addition to the game: googly eyes.

Launch Overwatch on your platform of choice right now and you'll find that every single character has googly eyes (or one eye, in Ana's case) attached to their face, across every skin, across every mode. Even Zenyatta, who doesn't really have eyes per se, gets to join the celebration with a pair of physics-enabled cartoon eyeballs.

Certain character props such as Reinhardt's shield and Hanzo's Dragonstrike have also been visited by the spirits of foolish April.

#Overwatch put googly eyes on everyone and we're here for it pic.twitter.com/946NpVoZrbMarch 31, 2020

Not Ashe's friend Bob, though. Bob does not have time for these shenanigans.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard has a long history of going the extra mile for April Fool's Day jokes, from fake character reveals to an elaborate (and also fake) dance battle system for World of Warcraft. This Overwatch prank is comparatively low-key, but I think that subtlety might make it my favorite Blizzard goof yet.

