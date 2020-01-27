Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers revealed in Switch stickers

Some very cute new Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers have been revealed in Switch stickers that appeared on the Japanese HMV store .

As spotted by Animal Crossing World on Twitter, the stickers feature some as yet unseen villagers coming to New Horizons, as well known villagers such as the blue squirrel Filbert, Lily the frog, Timmy and Tommy, Isabelle, and Tom Nook himself. Some of the characters we know and love also appear to be sporting some stylish new looks, which are no doubt courtesy of the fashion accessories we'll be seeing on our island getaway.

Thanks to some eagle-eyed folks on Twitter who pointed out the new additions, we can take a somewhat closer look at these villagers.

These are all the new villagers that I was able to spot... please feel free to correct me if I missed one, or if these are in existing games. I did cross check with the wiki but you never know :) pic.twitter.com/lrzrA7i3sZJanuary 27, 2020

The first new villager to stand out is a red dragon or possibly lizard villager holding a bug catcher net with a beetle in their hand. The dragon/lizard gives off some serious 'tude, adorned with stylish black garments and what looks to be some piercings. I'm already a fan of the side-eye they seem to be giving.

There's also another new villager giving us some much-needed Animal Crossing sass in the form of a new horse or donkey-like villager. They're sporting a stylish patterned top (that I would totally wear) with a hoof on their hip - it's the kind of confident vibe I need in 2020.

Nobody does cute characters quite like Animal Crossing, and it looks like we're going to be blessed with more adorable faces. I mean just look at that purple bear wearing a very sweet little yellow sundress. Did we just become best friends? I think so. I can't wait to meet the sundress bear. Another cutesy little new friend looks like a blue and purple cross between a bear and a hamster, in a darling pink dress.

Outside of the bear family, the new faces include a ram villager with red horns and a rainbow shirt, a blue goat, and a spectacle-wearing cat villager. All of the villagers are serving some great new looks, and I can hardly wait to find out what they'll be called.

