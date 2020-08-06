Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now the second-highest selling Switch game of all-time

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has now sold 22.40 million copies since launch, making it the second highest-selling game on the Switch.

Nintendo released the incredible figure in its financial earnings , revealing that as of June 30, 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most successful games on the platform. It's second only to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is the biggest seller on Switch with 26.74 million copies, New Horizons has overtaken the sales of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and has sold almost double the number of copies of its predecessor Animal Crossing: New Leaf on the 3DS, which sold 12.55 million copies. The figure is all the more impressive when you consider New Horizons released in March, just under five months ago.

The financial data also highlights that Nintendo has sold a little over 60 million Switch consoles. Back in May, Nintendo revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons had officially had "the best start" of any Switch game , selling 12 million copies in its first 11 days after launch, while New Horizons was the fastest-selling Switch game in the UK to date .

The sales really demonstrate the success of New Horizons since it first launched. With many staying at home, New Horizons brought people together in past months and gave many a platform to celebrate real-life milestones and events, from Global Pride to weddings and birthdays. The island getaway even sets the scene for a talk show from screenwriter Gary Whitta.

Journeying into the world of dreams in the latest update? Here's our pick of the best Animal Crossing: New Horizons dream addresses.