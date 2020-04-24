Animal Crossing: New Horizons art guide: How to find Redd, get art and build out the museum gallery

As part of the big end of April update, Animal Crossing: New Horizons art is inbound, which means a museum upgrade, and the return of our old friend / foe Redd. Currently the museum only display fossils, bugs and fish, but now there will be a new art gallery wing to unlock and fill with various works of art like paintings and sculptures.

As for how you'll get hold Animal Crossing: New Horizons art, that'll come from Redd. This fox is an old face for existing Animal Crossing fans, but he's a bit of a scoundrel. He'll sell you art, but some are real and some are fakes, and it's up to you to figure out which ones are which.

This here is a guide on how to get involved with the Animal Crossing: New Horizons art scene, from unlocking the art gallery to finding an interacting with Redd.

Where to find Redd in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Like the other Animal Crossing: New Horizons visitors like Kicks, CJ and Flick and now Lief, Redd will appear on your island at random during the week. However, he won't appear in the plaza like everyone else, but he'll dock up at your 'secret beach' at the top of your island.

The very first time Redd arrives he'll actually pop over to your Plaza. You'll know that he's arrived as Isabelle will mention a 'suspicious character', and you'll see Redd's logo at the top of your map at your secret beach.

He'll then appear on your plaza if you wander down there. After that, you'll be able to visit him on his ship and buy an assortment of art items.

How to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons art gallery

When Redd first appears on your island, head over to meet him at the plaza and he'll offer you a painting. I had the 'common painting' and initially he asks for a lot of money to part with it. Say no, and he'll offer it to you for a fraction of that price.

Buy it, and then take your newly purchased piece of art over to Blathers at the Animal Crossing: New Horizons museum. There will appear a new dialogue prompt that reads 'I found a piece of art!'. Choose that, and you'll get the option to donate your artwork to the museum. Thankfully, this one isn't a forgery.

This will prompt Blathers to apply for a museum expansion permit, and you'll get the art gallery wing added the next calendar day.

How to spot an Animal Crossing: New Horizons art forgery

When Redd's boat does open for business, you'll be able to peruse his shop and buy works of art including paintings and statues. However, not all of them are real. Spotting the forgeries are basically like mini-games in themselves, as they basically play out like spot the difference quests. You'll have to look up the real work of art in most cases so you can check if the Animal Crossing version is legit.

For example, items of clothing may be a different colour to the original, have alternate hairstyles, added tongues or additional details. It's a complicated process that requires careful studying of the real-life source material.

Complete list of Animal Crossing: New Horizons art

Thanks to Reddit users Accadia, we have what we think is the full list of art Redd has for sale, and over on Reddit they have linked out images for side-by-side comparisons too.

Thankfully there are some that have no fake version and are safe to buy from the off, which are all marked below.

Academic Painting

Amazing Painting

Ancient Statue

Basic Painting

Beautiful Statue

Calm Painting (No fake version)

Common Painting (No fake version)

Detailed Painting

Dynamic Painting (No fake version)

Familiar Statue (No fake version)

Famous Painting

Flowery Painting (No fake version)

Gallant Statue

Glowing Painting (No fake version)

Graceful Painting

Great Statue (No fake version)

Informative Statue

Jolly Painting

Moody Painting (No fake version)

Motherly Statue

Moving Painting

Mysterious Painting (No fake version)

Mystic Statue

Nice Painting (No fake version)

Perfect Painting (No fake version)

Proper Painting (No fake version)

Quaint Painting

Robust Statue

Rock-head Statue

Scary Painting

Scenic Painting

Serene Painting

Sinking Painting (No fake version)

Solemn Painting

Tremendous Statue

Twinkling Painting (No fake version)

Valiant Statue

Warm Painting (No fake version)

Warrior Statue

Wild Painting Left Half

Wild Painting Right Half

Wistful Painting

Worthy Painting (No fake version)

