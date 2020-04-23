Animal Crossing: New Horizons' April update reduces the interest rate on deposits

The big April update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is live a few hours early, and brings bad news to would-be Bellionaires.

Although you can download the update now, you probably won't find all the new stuff right away. What you will find right off the bat is a letter from the Bank of Nook that says the interest rate for deposited bells has been reduced, an attempt by Nintendo to slow the alarming rate at which many Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are accruing wealth. But don't worry, in return for the hit to your interest rate you get a rug that looks like a bag of Bells.

It isn't clear by how much the interest rate has been reduced, and it's possible there are some other tweaks to the in-game economy we don't know about yet. That said, unless Nintendo makes drastic changes to the "stalk market," which is the process of buying and turning a profit on turnips, players will likely continue to fill up their inventory space and home with 99,000-bags until they run out of space.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons April update also adds new vendors, a new art gallery for the museum, and new events. As with most things in Animal Crossing though, you won't be find everything all at once. It's almost 9pm here at GamesRadar's Arizona office (aka my apartment), and I haven't seen Redd or Leif. Come morning, there's a good chance one of them will be wandering around.

Check out our guide on how to personalize your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island tune with some of the most iconic melodies in video games, TV, and film.