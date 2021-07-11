An official Final Fantasy 14 cookbook looks set to go on sale in November

An unannounced Final Fantasy 14 cookbook has popped up online.

Though the project has yet to be formally revealed by publisher/developer Square Enix, industry insider Wario64 reportedly spotted the hardback book on the website of Simon & Schuster and grabbed a screenshot.

This was just as well, really, as the project was promptly stripped of all Final Fantasy identifiers shortly thereafter. Wario64 was then also able to cross-reference it with a similarly mysterious book that had popped up for pre-order on Amazon, too (thanks, Siliconera ).

Apparently this is a Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook. Contains over 70 recipes https://t.co/PQ3Q2PHH7yhttps://t.co/7xkoajSItf pic.twitter.com/EJRb5oRaOAJuly 9, 2021 See more

"Featuring favorite flavors from across Hydaelyn and Norvrandt and easy-to-follow instructions, this tome provides numerous tips on how to make the most of your ingredients," said the product description before it was removed from the website.

"Start your day with Farmer's breakfast, a very famous and simple-yet-delightful dish; savor the Knight's Bread of Coerthas; dive into La Noscea's Rolanberry Cheesecake, and many more."

The listing also confirmed that the 192-page book would feature 70 "of this game's most iconic dishes", as well as a foreword from producer and director, Naoki Yoshida. It also promises to be "perfect for cooks of every skill level" and offer step-by-step directions alongside photos, too.

While the book hasn't been formally announced it is seemingly available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $35 and is expected to release on November 9, 2021.

In related Final Fantasy news, it looks like we probably won't get a fresh peek at Final Fantasy 16 at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show .

While that might not sound like the best news for fans anxious to find out more about the next Final Fantasy installment, producer Yoshida softened the blow by confirming that development was still progressing well, and teased that the next time we see the game in action – whenever that might be – it will shortly be followed by tangible details about its release.

Yoshida also revealed that the voice recording for the English version of Final Fantasy 16 was almost complete, and all scenarios have been written and "set in stone". He further teased that the team was keen for the game to be as polished as possible before we got to see much more of it.