Oscars host Amy Schumer says she still feels "traumatized" by Will Smith and Chris Rock slap

Amy Schumer says she's still "waiting for this sickening feeling to go away" after seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022.

The comedian, who presented the 94th Academy Awards with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 29) to seemingly plug her new Hulu show, Life and Beth and upcoming tour. The post, however, also turned out to be a reflection on the altercation, as she admitted that she's "still in shock".

Alongside a photo of herself, Schumer began: "I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall.

“But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," she continued.

"So much pain in @willsmith. Anyway, I'm still in shock and stunned and sad. I'm proud of myself and my co-hosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed."

Just a few moments before he was given the gong for Best Actor on Sunday (March 27), Smith clashed with Rock while the latter was introducing the Best Documentary Feature nominees.

Rock poked fun at several famous people in the audience, including Javier Bardem, but his comparing Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith to the fictional buzzcut-sporting character G.I. Jane didn't go down well.

Smith laughed initially, but ended up walking onstage and hitting Rock when he saw how unimpressed Jada – who opened up about her alopecia, an autoimmune condition that causes hair loss, in 2018 – was by the remark.

The King Richard star then returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Police Department released an official statement after the Oscars, explaining that Rock would not be pressing charges. "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program," the statement read.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

Smith has publicly apologized to Rock since, writing on social media: "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

For more from the Oscars, check out our Oscars 2022 winners list and our roundup of the five biggest talking points from the night.