All of Cyberpunk 2077's cutscenes will now be in first-person

If you haven't yet seen the 14 minutes of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay from developer CD Projekt Red, you need to change that right now. The deep dive video goes into everything you wanted to know about the upcoming RPG, including details on the story, world traversal, and - yes - how Keanu Reeves fits into it all.

In the aftermath, CDPR has also offered more clarity on how cutscenes will play out throughout the story of Cyberpunk 2077 and, despite previous cinematics showing playable character V viewed from a third-person perspective, the studio has apparently decided to keep everything first-person for its follow-up to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

The news comes via Cyberpunk 2077's own official Twitter account, after a fan asked about the game's cutscenes in a Direct Message on social media, to which the response was: "Immersion is very important to us, so yes, cutscenes are fpp [first-person perspective]". Naturally, that same fan asked whether that perspective applied to the RPG's sex scenes, to which the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account replied "same." Hoo boy.

Sex scenes are awkward and cringey enough in video games as it is, let alone when the developer decides to get up close and first-personal with its perspective. Seriously, see what happens in GTA 5 from its FPS mode, and try not to wince with embarrassment for everyone involved.

Hopefully CDPR can make its romance scenes a little less painful to watch, but it's unlikely the studio will be showing any of that until Cyberpunk 2077 releases in April next year. In the meantime, check out these new Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots, showing off the game's world and its inhabitants in breathtaking detail.

