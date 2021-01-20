All Hitman 3 Mission Stories and assassinations

The Hitman 3 Mission Stories are a great way to discover new assassination opportunities, as well as finding fresh infiltration routes to get up close and personal with your targets. There are so many different mini-storylines you can follow during missions in Hitman 3 that it can almost feel overwhelming at times, and that's where these Mission Stories come in – simply go to the right area and discover some intel or overhear a conversation to kick things off, and your handler will then guide you through the rest of the narrative. Even though you receive pointers from them, it's not always obvious where to go or what to do, so let us walk you through all of the Hitman 3 Mission Stories, as well as offer some advice for the assassination feats in each mission.

Hitman 3 Mission Stories: Dubai - On Top Of The World

Two of the Providence Partners, Carl Ingram and Marcus Stuyvesant, are at the top of the Burj Al-Ghazali skyscraper towering over the Dubai desert. Carl Ingram is holed up in the rooftop penthouse suite, while Marcus Stuyvesant is admiring the "Accumulus" art installation below.

How The Mighty Fall

Approach the terminals in the upper right corner of the Level 0 Atrium, and interact with the highlighted unit to start this Mission Story. Head to the entrance to the Staff Area in the lower left corner of Level 0, where Grey should help you by accessing the security camera to reveal 4706 as the door code, which you'll need to enter manually. Once inside, you'll need to follow the instructions to reach the Level 3 Server Room, then obtain the key card from a nearby maintenance worker. Back in the Server Room, look for the server rack with a different display above and sabotage it to get admin privileges, then update the schedule. Grab a nearby Penthouse Guard's disguise, then head up to the Lounge to secure both targets inside.

Bird Of Prey

Go up to the Level 1 Garden area, where you'll find assassin Zana "The Vulture" Kazem being refused access to a secure area. Follow him into the Garden, and he'll soon walk off to a secluded area where you can subdue him, take The Assassin disguise, then hide his body in the bushes – don't take any of his weapons as you need to return to the secure area and pass a frisk. The assistant will lead you to a meeting with Carl Ingram, who will ask you to take out reporter Hans Lucht.

Head back to the Atrium and locate Hans Lucht, then use the Escort prompt to have him follow you. Lead him to a quiet spot – there are several bathrooms off the Atrium with private stalls – then knock him out and take a photo with your camera. Deliver the picture to the assistant, then follow her to the penthouse to meet Ingram again.

(In)Security

Make your way up to Level 2 via the stairs to the left of the Black Gold Bar on Level 1, and at the Security Room you'll overhear a conversation about Marcus Stuyvesan's replacement bodyguard, who you need to locate. Although the marker then highlights the door by the Level 1 Black Gold Bar to access the staff area, you can also use the Level 0 entrance from How The Mighty Fall with code 4706. Once inside, grab an Event Security disguise – there's one in the laundry room off the staff area stairwell on Level 1 – then find the changing room inside the kitchen on Level 0.

After a humorous exchange with the boxers-clad new recruit, swipe his Transfer Papers from the bench then report to the Security Room on Level 2. Meet Marcus Stuyvesan then follow him out to the balcony, before hitting the four moving targets with throwing knives. This will complete the Mission Story, and once the other guard is dismissed you'll immediately have the opportunity to push Marcus Stuyvesan off the side of the building.

Dubai - On Top of the World: Other Assassination Opportunities

These are the other location-specific Assassination challenges you can complete in Dubai:

Pick Your Poison: Eliminate Carl Ingram by making him eat poisoned food.

Eliminate Carl Ingram by making him eat poisoned food. Vertical Approach: Eliminate Marcus Stuyvesant by pushing, dumping or pulling him over a ledge or railing.

Eliminate Marcus Stuyvesant by pushing, dumping or pulling him over a ledge or railing. Angry Birdy: Eliminate Carl Ingram by making him strike an explosive golf ball.

Eliminate Carl Ingram by making him strike an explosive golf ball. Black Gold Eye: Eliminate Carl Ingram by impaling him on his oil-rig model in his office.

Eliminate Carl Ingram by impaling him on his oil-rig model in his office. Impactful Art: Eliminate both targets with a single chandelier.

Eliminate both targets with a single chandelier. Mile High Drop: Eliminate each target while they are in the air parachuting.

Eliminate each target while they are in the air parachuting. Conserving Ammunition: Eliminate both targets with a single bullet using a sniper rifle.

Eliminate both targets with a single bullet using a sniper rifle. Steep Task: Eliminate Carl Ingram by pushing, dumping or pulling him over a ledge or railing.

Eliminate Carl Ingram by pushing, dumping or pulling him over a ledge or railing. Icarus: Electrocute Marcus Stuyvesant using the sun at the art installation.

Hitman 3 Mission Stories: Dartmoor - Death In The Family

After the recent announcement of Alexa Carlisle's death, the most senior Providence Partner has shocked her family by returning to the ancestral home of Thornbridge Manor in a very much alive condition. The same can't be said for younger brother Zachary, who was found dead in his bed after many years of living as a recluse at the mansion.

Means, Motive And Opportunity

For this Mission Story you'll need to become a Private Investigator and solve the mystery at Thornbridge Manor. The process is quite involved, so we have a complete Hitman 3 Death In The Family Clues walkthrough to guide you.

A Day To Remember

Head to the Garden in the upper area of the map, where you'll find the Photographer setting up a family photo. To get started you need to disguise yourself as the Photographer, but as he walks in a loop around the area past a storage crate it isn't difficult to take him out and dump the body. Next you need to grab a fuse cell, and although the marker directs you to one you'll need a crowbar to access it – you can get a crowbar from outside the kitchen on the right side of the map, or behind the Greenhouse at the top of the map. With the fuse in hand, install it in the other fuse box in the Garden then take a photograph of the staff member.

That completes the Mission Story, but to wrap things up you can wait until the staff member moves to summon the family members, grab the screwdriver from the bench to the side with blue boxes on top then expose the wire behind the chair in front of the camera. Next, grab the wrench from the opposite side of the fountain then use it to open the water valve on the side and create a leak. Wait for the family to assemble in position, then use the camera to take the photograph and electrocute Alexa Carlisle.

Her Final Resting Place

Go to the Graveyard on the left side of the map, where you'll overhear a maid talking about the funeral arrangements. First order of business is to get rid of the graveyard birds, which you can do by shooting the three nests in the trees they are circling. Try and do this with a silenced weapon from a distance to avoid raising suspicion, though if any shots are heard then hide in the bushes until the search ends. You'll now have a brief window to disguise yourself as the Undertaker, before Alexa Carlisle arrives on the scene for a tour. Either way, the Mission Story is complete when your target reaches the graveyard.

Dartmoor - Death in the Family: Other Assassination Opportunities

These are the other location-specific Assassination challenges you can complete in Dartmoor:

Another Death in the Family: - Allow Emma to poison Alexa after you discover her in the Greenhouse as the Private Investigator.

- Allow Emma to poison Alexa after you discover her in the Greenhouse as the Private Investigator. One for the Ages: Electrocute Alexa Carlisle during the photo shoot.

Electrocute Alexa Carlisle during the photo shoot. I Find This Amoosing: - Drop the huge antler chandelier hanging over the Foyer on Alexa by shooting the support as she walks underneath.

- Drop the huge antler chandelier hanging over the Foyer on Alexa by shooting the support as she walks underneath. Grave Mistake: Put Alexa Carlisle to rest.

Put Alexa Carlisle to rest. Keep Calm and Aim: Eliminate Alexa Carlisle with a sniper rifle from the roof of the mansion.

Eliminate Alexa Carlisle with a sniper rifle from the roof of the mansion. Sweet Dreams: Eliminate Alexa Carlisle in her private room.

Hitman 3 Mission Stories: Berlin - Apex Predator

After following a lead to meet Olivia Hall, Agent 47 is left on his own to handle five ICA Agents who are hunting him down around the remote Club Holle nightclub and connected biker hideout. As he has no handler present, there are no Mission Stories to complete during Apex Predator.

Berlin - Apex Predator: Other Assassination Opportunities

These are the location-specific Assassination challenges you can complete in Berlin: