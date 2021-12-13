Alex Ross breaks out an "experimental" new style as writer and artist of a new Fantastic Four project

Acclaimed painter Alex Ross will lend his talents as both writer and artist to an upcoming original graphic novel starring the Fantastic Four, set to be released in August.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics/Abrams Comic Arts)

Published jointly through Marvel Comics and Abrams Comic Arts, the 64-page Fantastic Four: Full Circle will be printed in an oversized prestige format similar to the original Marvel Graphic Novels line of the '80s.

"This is the Fantastic Four story I have been wanting to tell for years, and visually it is one of the greatest artistic experiments I have attempted," Ross states in the story’s announcement. "I'm excited to share this work with everyone, as it unites the two great publishing forces of Marvel and Abrams ComicArts in a bold new collaboration."

The story of Fantastic Four: Full Circle sends Marvel's First Family into the Negative Zone, a realm of dark energy and darker beings after a mysterious intruder invades the Baxter Building.

Those familiar with Ross's usual painted art style, which channels the classic feeling of Norman Rockwell paintings into larger-than-life superhero comics, will find themselves surprised with the graphic style of the cover and interior page shown here, which eschews Ross's usual paintings for a more pop-art style look for the story.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics/Abrams Comic Arts)

Ross previously used a similar style as the interior artist of 2008's Justice Society of America: Kingdom Come Special: Superman #1, which he penciled and inked rather than painting. However, the art on Fantastic Four: Full Circle goes even farther with Ross's own colors.

Fantastic Four: Full Circle is due out in August. Stay tuned to Newsarama for info on more of Marvel's upcoming releases when the publisher's full March 2022 solicitations arrive later this month.

Before Alex Ross's first solo FF story arrives, catch up on the best Fantastic Four stories of all time.