Adrien Brody joins Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray in Wes Anderson's next movie

Adrien Brody has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's next movie, Deadline reports, joining Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray. All three actors are frequent collaborators with the director.

The currently untitled movie is set to start filming in Spain later this year. "It's not about Spain," Swinton recently teased during an interview with Variety , despite the movie being filmed in Chinchón, a small town south of the capital city Madrid. Sets have been spotted that resemble a desert landscape, but Variety reports that it isn't believed to be a Western.

Anderson said he was "not ready to share any details" about the new project. The American director, known for the quirky aesthetic and symmetrical set-up of his movies, currently lives in Paris and he hasn't filmed anything in the US since 2012.

Brody's last big-screen role was also an Anderson flick – he appeared in The French Dispatch alongside Swinton and Murray, as well as Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, and Timothée Chalamet. It premiered earlier this month at Cannes Film Festival after a year-long delay thanks to COVID-19 and follows the French outpost of a fictional US newspaper. He's also starred in The Grand Budapest Hotel , Fantastic Mr. Fox , and The Darjeeling Limited , making the new movie his fifth collaboration with the director.

The actor's other upcoming projects include the Netflix movie Blonde, a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe, alongside Ana de Armas and Bobby Cannavale, and an untitled murder mystery co-starring Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo.

On the small screen, he's set to make an appearance in Succession season 3, guest-starring as a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar, the Roy family's global media empire. He's also due to appear in a currently untitled HBO series about the Los Angeles Lakers as part of an ensemble cast that includes John C. Reilly, Bo Burnham, and Sally Field.