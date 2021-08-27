Adam Sandler had to change a plot point in new Netflix movie for brand purposes

Adam Sandler has revealed that a plot point of his upcoming Netflix movie, Hustle, was changed at the request of the streamer.

The sports drama follows a former basketball recruiter, played by Sandler, who tries to revive his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA.

“It was written originally that I find a player in China and somehow, Netflix is not in China," Sandler told The Dan Patrick Show (via The Hollywood Reporter ). "So they were like, ‘Would you guys please make it so we find someone in Latin America or Europe?' So the next thing you know, I’m in Majorca."

Alongside Sandler, the movie also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall, as well as several cameos from NBA players and coaches. The character that gets recruited in Spain is played by Juancho Hernangomez, a member of the real-life NBA team the Memphis Grizzlies.

"[Hernangómez] acts better than me in every scene," Sandler added. "It’s just like, god damn it. This guy is falling, crying in the middle of a scene, doing the right thing. Every joke he says, I’m like, 'He said it smoother than I would have.'"

This isn't the first time Sandler and Netflix have worked together – Sandler has starred in several movies for the streamer, including The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Murder Mystery, and Uncut Gems . Plus, in January 2020, his production company Happy Madison signed a four-movie deal with the streamer, reportedly worth up to $275 million.