Activision games will still be "enjoyed on a variety of platforms" despite Xbox takeover

Microsoft isn't committing to exclusivity deals for Activision Blizzard games one way or the other.

Earlier today, Microsoft announced the blockbuster acquisition of Activision Blizzard for a total of $69 billion USD. While game exclusivity is one matter that naturally jumps to the forefront of this acquisition, Microsoft currently isn't committing to taking Activision Blizzard-published games off of PlayStation platforms.

"Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward," a press release from Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated earlier today. That's quite the way of dodging the question of whether or not Microsoft will ultimately make games like Call of Duty Xbox-exclusive.

While Microsoft is leaving things up in the air, a Bloomberg report may have shed some more light on the subject. The outlet cites a source familiar with Microsoft's thinking as saying that the company plans to make "some" Activision Blizzard games available for PlayStation platforms, but will also hold back exclusive content for Xbox platforms. We could see in-game content in Call of Duty made available for Xbox players only, for example.

However, one subject Microsoft isn't shying away from is Xbox Game Pass. The press release states that the company will bundle in "as many Activision Blizzard games as we can" with the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, hinting at more Activision Blizzard-published games arriving on the subscription service within the coming weeks and months.

Right now, a lot is up in the air with the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard acquisition. It's unclear how this acquisition will affect Activision Blizzard developers on a daily basis, and how this will affect the rate at which the development studios collaborate to develop titles like Call of Duty on an annual basis, for example. Reportedly, beleaguered Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick believes the deal will close in 2023, so there's plenty of time for things to come into focus.

Our Activision Blizzard lawsuit explained guide recaps the ongoing legal ramifications the publisher is currently facing.