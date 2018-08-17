A Vampyr TV show is in the works at the studio behind Sons of Anarchy and American Crime Story

We liked Dontnod's Vampyr for the most part, but some of the more interactive bits - such as the game's combat system - could feel clunky and imprecise. If you likewise found yourself a bit let down by the game but still felt drawn to the unique world and story, good news: Dontnod has struck a deal to turn Vampyr into a TV show.

The partnership includes Fox 21 Television Studios, DJ2 Entertainment, and Wonderland Sound & Vision. Just in case you're not someone who follows these production companies closely, here's a bit of background:

Fox 21 Television Studios is a combination of Fox 21, which was founded in 2004, and Fox Television Studios, which was formed in 1997. Between the two of them, these production companies have helped make some pretty highly-regarded shows, including Malcolm in the Middle, The Americans, Sons of Anarchy, American Crime Story, and The Chi.

DJ2 Entertainment specializes in adapting video games, with plans for feature film versions of Sleeping Dogs and We Happy Few, as well as a TV adaptation of Little Nightmares. The company even has an established relationship with Dontnod, as it's currently working to bring Life is Strange to television as well. You'll also be able to see DJ2's handiwork in the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Lastly, Wonderland was founded by Charlie's Angels and Terminator: Salvation director McG (yes, that is what he goes by) and has worked on everything from teen drama The OC to more action-oriented shows such as Supernatural.

It'll still be some time before a production crew can be assembled and we start hearing about casting decisions, and there's always the chance that things will never take off and the Vampyr TV show will be shelved. But personally, I'm going to hold out hope for this one. Vampyr has a very cool world and moral dilemma at its heart, and so long as this adaptation can stay true to that (aka please don't make it into a buddy-cop crime procedural, Hollywood) I would definitely tune in.

How about you? Would you watch Vampyr: The TV Show?