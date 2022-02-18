A subtle PS Store error hints that Sifu is coming to PS Plus

Sloclap’s punishingly difficult new brawler, Sifu, may be the nest big release to head to PS Plus.

As first spotted by TechRadar, if you own Sifu and log in to your PlayStation account via a browser, a small PS Plus symbol appears next to the game's listing in your Game Library. This applies to both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, and is the same symbol that you’ll find next to games that have definitely been included with PS Plus, such as Dirt 5.

There is, of course, the possibility that this listing is simply an error, or that a PS Plus membership could eventually lead to players getting additional content for Sifu. Sifu released just over two weeks ago, receiving a warm critical and commercial response, sitting at a respectable 80% rating on Metacritic. It is rare for such a recent release to find its way onto PS Plus, with the service often snagging desirable games over a year after the launch.

Still, with Microsoft’s seemingly unstoppable Game Pass service wracking up hit after hit, adding such a recent release to Sony’s service would be a good win. Sifu also featured prominently in Sony’s PlayStation Showcases and in other PS5 marketing, helping to add some legitimacy to it landing on PS Plus.

In our Sifu review, we said that "Sifu is a gorgeous, original and intelligent brawler whose self-confidence is leveraged by its masterful ageing mechanic and super tight combat.”

If you loved Sloclap's latest, check out our list for some more of the best fighting games.