A Ratchet & Clank game is being made in Dreams by a designer at Insomniac

Developer Media Molecule has revealed that Insomniac Games level designer Josh Leman has been creating a Ratchet & Clank game in Dreams.

Media Molecule made the announcement on Twitter, and revealed that a livestream will be taking place today, August 11, at 5 pm BST / 9 am PT. Leman, who has been working on bringing the famous Lombox and his robot pal to life in Dreams using community made assets, is set to talk about the creation and show off the game's progress so far.

Josh Leman, a designer at @insomniacgames, has been creating a Ratchet & Clank game in #DreamsPS4, with the help of community made assets! 😱We'll be live at 5PM BST tomorrow,, 11th August, chatting to Josh and checking out the game's progress! We can't wait! 🔩 #MadeInDreams pic.twitter.com/tiTGtATPSyAugust 10, 2020

Dreams is a game that essentially acts as a creative platform where you can create whatever you want, from whole games to music videos, and much more besides. If you can imagine it, you can probably make it in Dreams.

There's been no end to the creativity within the Dreams community since the game first went into Beta and then eventually had a full release earlier in the year. Most recently, a player-created Dollar Store Fall Guys , and we've also seen a Seinfeld horror game in Dreams , as well as fan-made recreations of Red Dead Online and Fallout 4 .

With the recent addition of VR support and a new VR expansion, the possibilities of what can be created in Media Molecule's game continue to expand. Now, the Lombox is set to arrive at the hands of an Insomniac designer, no less. It'll be neat to see Ratchet & Clank again as we eagerly await the arrival of the next adventure in Insomniac's series, with the upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart set to release on the PS5 .

