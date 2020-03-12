A Quiet Place 2 delayed amid Coronavirus concerns

A Quiet Place 2 has been delayed amid Coronavirus concerns.

The post-apocalyptic horror was due to reach cinemas next week. Initial reports indicated the sequel was only going to be delayed in the UK and Europe. However, John Krasinski – who directed the movie – confirmed on Twitter that the release date delay would be happening around the world.

"To all our A Quiet Place fans," he wrote. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see together. Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.

"As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film 'til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

Other films that have been delayed due to the spread of Coronavirus include No Time to Die, Peter Rabbit 2, and Greyhound. Meanwhile, filming on the next Mission Impossible has been halted in Italy, and Tom Hanks' contracting the virus has lead to production being stopped on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

Previous reports indicated that Mulan, Black Widow, and Fast & Furious 9 would stick to their initial release dates, though these have now been put into question.

A Quiet Place 2 sees the surviving members of the Abbott family – Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) – leaving their home to explore what remains of the outside world, following the invasion of sound-seeking extraterrestrials.

Cillian Murphy joins the cast as Emmett and told Total Film earlier this year: “For me, Emmett represents where the heart of the world lies right now, which is: finally feeling like they’ve all given up. Here comes this girl [Regan] who allows you to believe in more, and allows you to believe in yourself. That idea, I’ve always been really enthralled by.”

GamesRadar+ has contacted Paramount for an official statement on the A Quiet Place 2 delay.