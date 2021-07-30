A public exhibition highlighting diverse talent in games is now up in London

A public exhibition highlighting diverse talent in video games is now running in London, UK.

Ensemble was set up by Games London - who host several events and initiatives to highlight the video game industry in London - and is currently based at Guildhall Yard until August 9, before moving to Aldgate Square until the end of the month.

The outdoor exhibition aims to highlight diverse talent in the BAME (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic) UK video game community by sharing the inspiring stories of a number of talented individuals within the industry, with the aim of promoting diversity, advocating for new voices, and changing perceptions.

Ensemble - our exhibition celebrating diverse talent working in video games - is out on the streets of London for the next month. Check it out now at Guildhall Yard, or later in August at Aldgate Square. Supported by @visitthecity's #AThingOfBeauty https://t.co/oRUIEtWKNI pic.twitter.com/okpWm27DE4July 29, 2021

Ensemble features commissioned portraits, written profiles, and videos highlighting eight people from across the UK games industry. This includes Abubakar Salim, Adrian Hon, Catherine Unger, Corey Brotherson, Elle Osili-Wood, Nida Ahmad, Nihal Tharoor, and Rosemary Buahin, who collectively have experience working on games such as Assassin’s Creed Origins , Tangle Tower, Horizon Zero Dawn , Dreams, and more.

The eight individuals were chosen by award-winning author and artistic director Sharna Jackson, who is also the curator of the exhibition. On the Games London website , Sharna shared: “I’m so proud to curate the third edition of Ensemble and bring focus to eight more shining stars who are helping make the UK games industry the best in the world.” She continues, “Ensemble aims to inspire the next generation of game developers from all backgrounds, offering a fresh angle on game development as a creative process.”

Games London is a program delivered by Film London, London’s screen industries agency, in collaboration with Ukie, the UK game industry trade body. Games London is also responsible for the London Games Festival which with the help of official partners Sony Interactive Entertainment which - with support from the Mayor of London, as well as the British Academy Games Awards - aims “to make London the games capital of the world.”