A new Resident Evil Showcase debuts more Village gameplay next week

A new Resident Evil Showcase livestream will be debuting brand new Resident Evil Village gameplay next week.

As you can see in the announcement below, the Resident Evil Showcase will be returning next week on April 15, at 15:00 PT/ 18:00 ET/ 23:00 BST. Since there's now less than a month to go until Resident Evil Village finally launches, Capcom is pulling out all the stops for their upcoming horror game, and we can expect to see a brand new slice of gameplay during the showcase.

Prepare for another #REShowcase stream, with new Resident Evil Village gameplay 🏰💀Watch April 15 at 3:00pm Pacific Timehttps://t.co/C44WihyxQFhttps://t.co/758EE50S7t pic.twitter.com/SoO3jwmZEtApril 8, 2021 See more

You might remember that a previous Resident Evil Showcase took place earlier this year in January, and was used to debut new Resident Evil Village gameplay. Elsewhere in the showcase, the Maiden demo for the upcoming horror game was immediately released for all PS5 users at the conclusion of the showcase, so here's hoping Capcom has a few similar surprises up their sleeve for this new show.

In fact, those hopes could be well-founded, going off a recent PlayStation Store listing that surfaced earlier today on April 8. Earlier today, a Twitter user noted that a new Resident Evil Village demo had been added to the PlayStation Database, and it seemed as though the new demo was getting ready to launch relatively soon. Could Capcom be about to reveal another game demo for Resident Evil: Village?

Capcom has actually confirmed that Resident Evil Village would receive a second demo after the original Maiden demo. Whereas the Maiden demo was a story-driven prequel taking place before the events of the main game, Capcom revealed the second demo would spice things up with combat and portions from the final game. So far, no release date outside of "Spring" has ever been confirmed for the second, action-packed demo.

Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. As of today on April 8, the Resident Evil Re:Verse multiplayer project has entered open beta for PS4 players, bringing characters from all over the series together to face off. Could we be in for more news surrounding the multiplayer game in the Resident Evil Showcase next week?

For a full look at all the other games launching over the coming few months, head over to our complete new games 2021 guide for more.