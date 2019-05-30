A new Need for Speed is coming this year, but it won't be at E3

A new Need for Speed game is coming in 2019, but we won't see anything about it at E3 or EA Play.

In a blog post on EA's official site, community manager Ben Walke confirmed that a new game that is "a truly memorable high-speed entry into the 25 years of Need for Speed" would be coming later this year. The post was light on specific details on what the game would look like.

"Are you going to hear more about the next NFS title? Yes. Is it being released this year? Yes. Will we be doing anything in June? No," Walke wrote. "It’s as simple as that, but we wanted to give you a heads up before you started asking “where are you?”"

Walke mentioned that the essence of Need for Speed included cars and customization, but that each entry also has "the culmination of many different aspects" and that they would inject that mentality into their next game. It's a lot of phrases that don't mean much outside trying to hype up the next game. Details about what the game would include or what new features it would bring were not mentioned.

"With that, know that we’re here, we’re building an amazing game that we can’t wait to show off, and the next time we talk, we’ll be packing our bags and heading south for the full unveiling," Walke said. "We’ll see you then."

Walke has said in the past that a new Need for Speed game would be similar to the 2015 entry in the series, although it's not clear what that means. You can check out our review of the 2015 game right here .