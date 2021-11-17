A legendary Klingon stars in debut of IDW's new Star Trek specials

Star Trek: Klingons is IDW Publishing's kick-off to a series of extra-long one-shots highlighting the iconic sci-fi franchise's memorable alien species set within the Star Trek "prime reality."

The February special is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, two of the lead story architects on the publisher's Star Trek: Year Five series, and illustrated by Timothy Green II.

The special focuses on the legend of Kahless the Unforgettable, first introduced in the original Star Trek TV series but has since been portrayed and mentioned in numerous properties across TV, games, and novels.

Known as the greatest warrior of the Klingon Empire, the new IDW special tells Kahless the Unforgettable's story "from the death of his coward brother Morath to his victory at Three Turn Bridge."

"I was, in large part, raised by Star Trek… and no culture helped me come to terms with my masculinity, my anger, and my personal code of honor more than the Klingons," says Lanzing in the special's announcement. "So when I tell you the only thing more exciting to me than taking the Enterprise crew on their final journey in Star Trek: Year Five is getting to show the man behind the myth of Kahless The Unforgettable, you can believe it."

"The Klingon people provide a rich counterpoint to the Federation. They present a lifestyle that is loud and fearless, but also incredibly egalitarian and fair; no matter who you are, respect is earned, not given, adds Kelly. “We've been pitching this story since before we'd ever been hired to write Star Trek. We never in a million years thought it would be a story we actually got to bring to life. And with an artist of the caliber of Timothy Green II - whose detailed, beautiful work owes so much to the greats of Japanese tradition - this will be a saga worthy of Kahless."

Star Trek: Ferengi will follow in April.

"There is no Star Trek without the vast population of alien species calling the universe home," says editor Heather Antos. "From Klingons to Ferengi, Vulcans to Trill and beyond, it's so exciting to delve deep into what makes each of the species a unique addition to the world of Trek, Mirrorverse, or otherwise!"

Star Trek: Klingons will feature two cover variants including one by Green and a retailer incentive variant by Alexandra Beguez.

