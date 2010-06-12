7 new Pokemon, new professor and gameplay details leaked in CoroCoro scans

Pokemon names and info clockwise from left:



Name: Giaru

Species: Gear Pokémon

Type: Steel

Height: 0.3 meters

Weight: 21.0 kilograms

Abilities: Plus or Minus

Moves: Gear Saucer (hits foe numerous times with two gears)



Name: Munna

Species: Dream Eater Pokémon

Type: Psychic

Height: 0.6 m

Weight: 23.3 kg

Abilities: Forewarn or Sychronize

Moves: Telekinesis (causes the foe to float)



Name: Chiramii

Species: Chinchilla Pokémon

Type: Normal

Height: 0.4 m

Weight: 5.8 kg

Abilities: Cute Charm or Technician

Moves: Sweep Slap (slaps the foe numerous times)



Name: Mamepato

Species: Baby Pidgeon Pokémon

Type: Normal/Flying

Height: 0.3 m

Weight: 2.1 kg

Abilities: Pidgeon Breast or Super Luck

Moves: ???



Above: Click to enlarge



Pokemon clockwise from top left:



Name: Hihidaruma

Species: Flaming Pokémon

Type: Fire

Height: 1.3 m

Weight: 92.9 kg

Abilities: Encourage

Moves: ???



Name: Shimama

Species: Charged Pokémon

Type: Electric

Height: 0.8 m

Weight: 29.8 kg

Abilities: Lightningrod or Motor Drive

Moves: Wild Volt (similar to Volt Tackle -sends out a great deal of damage, but has recoil)



Name: Meguroko

Species: Desert Crocodile Pokémon

Type: Ground/Dark

Height: 0.7 m

Weight: 15.2 kg

Abilities: Intimidate or Earthquake Spiral (raises Attack when the user defeats the foe)

Moves: ???



Other details revealed in the scans:

New Pokemon professor! Meet Prof Araragi:









Quite refreshing to see a woman professor finally, right?



The new Pokedex is also revealed:





At this point most of us are just interested in how the Pokedex functions in the game, soalthough this art is cool, we're eager to see more details on the in-game Pokedex.



And lastly, two new Wi-Fi features are teased in the issue.The firstis called Random Match, which sets up battles against random players via Wi-Fi (there will be Global Terminals in Poke Centers now, and you can access Wi-Fi features like Random Match there). The second is something called C Gear, which is still a mystery - all we know is that it's some kind of Wi-Fi feature. The issue also says that you'll be able to upload your save data from the game to the internet, but for what purpose we're still unsure.

UPDATE: More scans leaked! Click to enlarge.

















Additional info:

-Zekrom confirmed asElectric / Dragon type and Reshiram confirmed asFire / Dragon.

Zekrom

Species: Black Yin Pokemon

Type: Electric / Dragon

Height:2.9 m

Weight: 345 kg

Ability: Terra Voltage



Reshiram

Species: White Yang Pokemon

Type: Fire / Dragon

Height: 3.2 m

Weight: 330 kg

Ability: Turbo Blaze



It was also confirmed that (at least in Japan) you need the movie download Celebi to obtain Zorua, which is at level 10.



Tune in toPokemon Mondaynext week to hear our full analysis of the new Pokemon and info!



Jun 11, 2010