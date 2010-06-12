7 new Pokemon, new professor and gameplay details leaked in CoroCoro scans

Pokemon names and info clockwise from left:
Name: Giaru
Species: Gear Pokémon
Type: Steel
Height: 0.3 meters
Weight: 21.0 kilograms
Abilities: Plus or Minus
Moves: Gear Saucer (hits foe numerous times with two gears)
Name: Munna
Species: Dream Eater Pokémon
Type: Psychic
Height: 0.6 m
Weight: 23.3 kg
Abilities: Forewarn or Sychronize
Moves: Telekinesis (causes the foe to float)
Name: Chiramii
Species: Chinchilla Pokémon
Type: Normal
Height: 0.4 m
Weight: 5.8 kg
Abilities: Cute Charm or Technician
Moves: Sweep Slap (slaps the foe numerous times)
Name: Mamepato
Species: Baby Pidgeon Pokémon
Type: Normal/Flying
Height: 0.3 m
Weight: 2.1 kg
Abilities: Pidgeon Breast or Super Luck
Moves: ???
Above: Click to enlarge
Pokemon clockwise from top left:
Name: Hihidaruma
Species: Flaming Pokémon
Type: Fire
Height: 1.3 m
Weight: 92.9 kg
Abilities: Encourage
Moves: ???
Name: Shimama
Species: Charged Pokémon
Type: Electric
Height: 0.8 m
Weight: 29.8 kg
Abilities: Lightningrod or Motor Drive
Moves: Wild Volt (similar to Volt Tackle -sends out a great deal of damage, but has recoil)
Name: Meguroko
Species: Desert Crocodile Pokémon
Type: Ground/Dark
Height: 0.7 m
Weight: 15.2 kg
Abilities: Intimidate or Earthquake Spiral (raises Attack when the user defeats the foe)
Moves: ???
Other details revealed in the scans:
New Pokemon professor! Meet Prof Araragi:
Quite refreshing to see a woman professor finally, right?
The new Pokedex is also revealed:
At this point most of us are just interested in how the Pokedex functions in the game, soalthough this art is cool, we're eager to see more details on the in-game Pokedex.
And lastly, two new Wi-Fi features are teased in the issue.The firstis called Random Match, which sets up battles against random players via Wi-Fi (there will be Global Terminals in Poke Centers now, and you can access Wi-Fi features like Random Match there). The second is something called C Gear, which is still a mystery - all we know is that it's some kind of Wi-Fi feature. The issue also says that you'll be able to upload your save data from the game to the internet, but for what purpose we're still unsure.
UPDATE: More scans leaked! Click to enlarge.
Additional info:
-Zekrom confirmed asElectric / Dragon type and Reshiram confirmed asFire / Dragon.
Zekrom
Species: Black Yin Pokemon
Type: Electric / Dragon
Height:2.9 m
Weight: 345 kg
Ability: Terra Voltage
Reshiram
Species: White Yang Pokemon
Type: Fire / Dragon
Height: 3.2 m
Weight: 330 kg
Ability: Turbo Blaze
It was also confirmed that (at least in Japan) you need the movie download Celebi to obtain Zorua, which is at level 10.
