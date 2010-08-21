24 Hour Marathon live stream [It's over! Watch the highlights!]

Update:Ahuge thanks to everyone who made our 24 Hour Marathona success!We had a blast, and we're already looking forward to next year. If you missed it, check out some of the videos we recorded in the player below...

It's happening! From whatever time it is right now until 5 p.m. Pacific onSaturday, we're damaging our circadian rhythms to play games with you non-stop, and you can watch it all happen LIVE! We're streaming the entire event, both through a live camera in the office, and via direct game feed. Watch it allin the embedded player on this page!

If you want to join us, it's as easy as heading to ourmain 24 Hour Marathon pageto find our schedule, gamertags, PSN IDs, and other details. And don't stop checkingthe site's front pagefor updates throughout the event. We'll be posting videos, pictures, and delusional rants all night, morning, and day. Get your voyeurism on below:

Aug 20... er, and 21, 2010