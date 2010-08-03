Share

Tumblr is one of the fastest growing user-communities on the web. Part blogging-platform, part social network, it's more powerful than Twitter and easier to use than Facebook - and we love it .

Tumblr is a creative melting pot - over 6 million users now Tumble, and if you're a filmmaker, film reviewer or a film geek and you're not already a part of the action, then you're going to want to be.

Of course Tumblr isn't all film - there are Tumblogs that focus on everything from photography, music and comic books, to graphic design, creative writing, art, comedy, food, politics, health & fitness and pratically any topic you can think of.

It's the film aspect that excites us, understandably. A hub for up and coming film makers, film reviewers and established talent (Rian Johnson, director of Brick, has a Tumblr for posting his photography , and Joseph Gordon-Levitt posts his short film projects), it's a veritable ocean of creative minds that you'll want to immerse yourself in.

To get you started we've compiled a list of 100 awesome Tumblr filmmakers, reviewers and fans - and this is just scratching the surface.

So dig in, look around and get started with your own Tumblr - and be sure to follow your favourite movie magazine while you're at it!

Apologies to anyone we left out!

100 Awesome Tumblr Movie Blogs;

101: The Movie

2 Sentence Movie Reviews

A Bright Wall In A Dark Room

A Clockwork Orange

A Damn Good Shot

A Movie A Day Keeps The Zombies Away

A Small And Creepy Blog

Abby Loves Film

And So It Begins

Anything Period

Next: Bloody Movies!, Burbanked [page-break]

Are We Shooting Yet?

Auto-Reverse Psychology

Behind VFX

Bling Blong

Bloody Movies!

Bobbywood

Brand Upon The Brain!

Burbanked

Cade Snyder And His Movie Ramblings

Casey Donahue Is Fresh To Death

Next: Cult Films, Delbert Shoopman [page-break]

Consuming Our Attention

Cult Films

CUTEMEAT

Dads A Movie Critic

Dangerous:Memories

Dave Seger's Blog

Delbert Shoopman

Eroc Appel

Feminist Film Reviews

Feral Film & Interactive

Next: Filmme Fatale, Hit RECord Joe [page-break]

Film Gauge

Filmme Fatale

Films, Photos & Words

For The Love Of Film

Frames Per Life

Some Goddamn Movie Review

Fuck Yeah Movie Posters

Going Somewhere

Guiding You Through Netflix Instant Watch

Hit Record Joe

Next: Horror Movie Stills, I Remember That [page-break]

Horror Movie Stills

HorrorFixxx

Hurtin' Bombs

"I Am Not Steak, You Can't Just Order Me"

I Remember That

In the know...

Intertitles

Isabellahhh

Jack The Camera Guy

James Chegwyn Films

Next: Life Through A Lens, Kino Obscura [page-break]

Jim FORCE

Johannes Greve Muskat

Justin Johnson's Almost Daily Weblog

Kino Obscura

Life Of BK

Life Through A Lens

Lilith Film

Misplaced Movies

Movie A Day Challenge

Movie Meatloaf: Diary Of A Netflix Junky

Next: Movies In Frames, Pop Culture Brain [page-break]

Movies In Frames

Movies On Film

Movies Suck

MOVIEVORE!

My Pop Culture Brain

Name The Film

Netflix + My 1st Ammendment

Night Of The Punks

Old Hollywood

One Day, One Movie

Next: One Photo Reviews, Rolling Shutter [page-break]

One Photo Reviews

One Step Inside, Doesn't Mean You Understand

One Thousand Words

Pittot Films



Quoteskine

rcjohnso

Rolling Shutter



Sales On Film

Sam Reich

ShortFilm Masterpieces

Next: Smells Like Hollywood, The Film Project [page-break]

Smells Like Hollywood

Some Goddamn Movie Reviews

Sweet Smell Of Success

Swine-Flew

Text + Color

That’s What She Said

The Bobby Miller

The Cinemaniac

The Film Project

The Final Image

Next: The Movie Doc, Welcome To Obsession [page-break]

The Intern Archives

The Loudest Voice

The Movie Doc

The Poor Dancing Girl, She Won't Dance Again

The Ten Twenty

Three Frames

Vincent Peone

Welcome To Obsession

Where Beauty & Terror Dance

Working Class Hero Films

Already Tumblmad? Have we converted you? Leave a comment!

(Oh, and if we left you out, put your Tumblr URL in the comments and we'll be sure to check you out!)