UFC live stream ESPN PPV guide: watch UFC 257 online for Poirier vs McGregor

A Poirier vs McGregor live stream is one we imagine will get a lot of people excited. Not only does it mark the end of McGregor's extremely short lived retirement, but it will also be the second time these two meet in the ring.

After being knocked out in the first round of their first match, the former interim champion Dustin Poirier is going to be out for blood, looking to take down one of the most notorious fighters of the UFC world.

However, even the UFC purists who struggle to back McGregor can agree that he will be a tricky fighter to best. With 22 wins, 19 of which have been knockouts usually in early rounds and one of the most unique stances in the UFC league, McGregor has taken down many accomplished fighters.

That of course, doesn't mean Poirier should be discounted. While he lost early in their first bout, it is important to remember that Poirier holds wins over Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker and has won 26 of his 33 fights.

It's easy to assume McGregor will pull out an easy win in UFC 257 and yet, he's been in retirement and even before that wasn't that active for a while. Will McGregor come back strong or will Poirier stop his comeback at its beginning? You can find out with a McGregor vs Poirier live stream.

The undercard too is packed with some big ticket fighters, making this one of the best value UFC events for a long time! Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler are set up as the co-main and Jessica Eye is set to face off against Joanne Calderwood, along with a host of other fights.

Buy a live stream UFC 257 PPV for ESPN

UFC 257 on ESPN pay-per-view If you live in the US and you're looking to tune in to watch McGregor and Poirier in UFC 257, ESPN will be the place to be. However, there are currently a few ways to pay for the fight. If you're an existing ESPN+ subscriber then you can simply tune in and pay for the PPV upfront. This will cost you $69.99. However, if you're yet to get an ESPN+ subscription, there is another choice. You can save some money on your new ESPN+ subscription by bundling it in with the cost of the PPV. This means you can get a year of ESPN and a UFC 257 PPV for just $89.98. One final choice, if you've been considering a Disney Plus subscription, you can bundle in ESPN+, Disney Plus, and Hulu for just $12.99. Then you can buy the PPV for the $69.99 cost listed above. Once you've invested in the PPV, the next question is when you should be tuning in. The fight is set to kick off on Saturday, January 23. Early prelims will start at 3.15pm PT, 6.15 ET, and prelims will be at 5pm PT, 8pm ET. If you're just interested in the main card, it starts at 7pm PT, 10pm ET.View Deal

What is the full line-up of UFC 257?

Main card:

- Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight)

- Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker (Lightweight)

- Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood (Women Flyweight)

- Matt Frevola vs Ottman Azaitar (Lightweight)

- Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas (Women Strawweight)

Preliminary card:



- Arman Tsarukyan vs Nasrat Haqparast (Lightweight)

- Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior ( Middleweight)

- Julianna Pena vs Sara McMann (Women Bantamweight)

- Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio (Light Heavyweight)

Early Preliminary card:

- Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov (Middleweight)

- Nik Lentz vs Movsar Evloev (Catchweight)

- Amir Albazi vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)

(Image credit: Jeff Bottari)

Why is Poirier vs McGregor an exciting fight?

There are a few reasons why this is a fight worth tuning in for. Firstly, this marks McGregor's return from retirement. Now that Khabib has retired from the sport, McGregor sticks out as the most universally known fighter in UFC by a long way.

And yes, McGregor has made a habit of jumping in and out of the UFC league as he pleases however, every time he has returned it has been an exciting time. Whether you're a fan of McGregor or not, most will agree that he puts on quite a show.

The second factor that brings some interest to this fight is that it is the second time these two have fought. Poirier will likely be trying to prove himself after being one of McGregor's many early knockouts including Cerrone and Aldo.

Beyond those two factors, both are highly accomplished fighters and if Poirier can avoid an early knockout, there is potential for a really interesting fight here.

Both fighters are brawlers through and through, winning most of their fights with vicious hooks and stylish kicks. If Poirier can avoid McGregor's lightning-fast counter punches, he could take the win.

Who is fighting in the UFC 257 co-main event?

While it's an exciting main event, there is plenty more going on in UFC 257 to tune in for - most obviously is the co-main between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler.

These two Lightweight fighters have been fighting in the UFC league for quite some time, with Hooker racking up 20 wins out of his 29 fights and Chandler 21 of his 26 fights.

Many will argue that this is an easy win for Chandler and yet, Hooker is one of the best strikers in the Lightweight league right now. Chandler does arguably stand out as the better fighter but this brawl will be one with a massive amount of skill and one we certainly wouldn't miss.

The other fight well worth catching is Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood. These are two fighters who are going into this with a deep dislike for each other and no punches will be held.

Eye is arguably the obvious choice for a winner here, known for being one of UFC's best female strikers and having an immense amount of agility. However, with both fighters coming off of losses, they'll both be looking to prove themselves.

