UFC 268 live stream PPV: how to watch Usman vs Covington 2 online

We all love a good rematch and UFC 268 is bringing one that's hard not to be excited about. This latest UFC event will see Kamaru Usman step into the ring once again against Colby Covington. Can Usman defeat the #1 pound for pound Welterweight fighter once again? Find out with a UFC 268 live stream as UFC 268 takes place on tonight, Saturday, November 6.

Flashing our minds back to December way back in 2019, Covington faced his second loss of his career to Usman and now, he's looking to take his title back but, that won't be all too easy.

Order UFC 268 through ESPN+ | $69.99 for existing subscribers

Order UFC 268 + 12 months ESPN Plus | $89.98 for new subscribers

Usman has been tearing his way through the Welterweight division, racking up 14 wins in a row - the most consecutive wins in history for the weight class. In fact, it has now been almost 9 years since his last (and only) loss.

While that in theory should put Usman safely in a winning position, Covington has proved his strength in this weight class. With 17 wins and only 2 losses and a previous Welterweight championship to his name, Covington is the best chance there is to topple Usman's long streak.

A UFC 268 live stream will also feature the Women's Strawweight title bout between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili, as well as the two big names Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler in a Lightweight bout.

Read on to see how to watch Usman vs Covington online from anywhere in the world with times, streaming platforms and all the key information.

UFC 268 live stream PPV worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 268 live stream PPV in the US

UFC 266 PPV UFC 268 PPV | $69.99 through ESPN+

It will come as no surprise to dedicated UFC fans that in the US, ESPN+ will be the place to go to watch UFC 268. For existing ESPN+ customers, you can simply order the event, costing you $69.99. If you're new to ESPN+, you can get a UFC Bundle which has both a full year of ESPN+ and the UFC 268 PPV - that will cost you $89.98. One final option for new customers is the Disney Bundle, offering ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu, all for just $13.99 a month. Whichever option you go with, you can tune in for the Early Prelims at 6pm ET, 3pm PT, Prelims at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and finally, the Main Card will end the night at 10pm ET, 7pm PT. View Deal

How to watch UFC 268 live stream PPV in Canada

UFC 266 PPV UFC 268 PPV | CA$64.99 through UFC Fight Pass

The main card of UFC 268 will be available from loads of different streaming platforms. You can get it via UFC Fight Pass, Bell or Shaw, all hosting it for CA$64.99. The Prelims are available on TSN and for the Early Prelims, you will need a UFC Fight Pass. You can catch the Early Prelims at 6pm ET, 3pm PT, the Prelims at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and the Main Card at 10pm ET, 7pm PT. View Deal

How to watch UFC 268 live stream in the UK

UFC 266 UFC 268 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass

For those in the UK, you can watch UFC 268 via BT Sport. This can be done with BT's monthly pass which only costs £25. That does only give you access to the main card and Prelims, though. If you also want to watch the Early Prelims, you'll need to invest in a UFC Fight Pass. The Early Prelims will be shown at 10pm, with the Prelims following live at midnight. The main card follows at a very early 2am. Luckily, you can watch the entire event spoiler-free the next day via the BT Sport app. View Deal

How to watch UFC 268 live stream PPV in Australia

UFC 266 PPV UFC 268 PPV | AU$54.95 through Main Event

If you're looking to watch the UFC 268 event in Australia, you can do so via Main Event. It is selling the PPV for $54.95. While you can buy it directly through Main Event, you can also get it on Foxtel or Kayo Sports instead (still with the PPV cost). You will however need a UFC Fight Pass to watch the Early Prelims and the Prelims. The event is set to air on Sunday, November 7 at 1pm AEDT. There will also be replays at 5.30pm on the the same day and one at 12pm the next day. View Deal

UFC 268 PPV live stream: full fight card

UFC 268 - Main Card

The Main Card begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT (or 1am BST)

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington (Welterweight Title bout)

Rose Namajunas vs Xhang Weili (Women's Strawweight Title bout)

Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler (Lightweight)

Shane Burgos vs Billy Quarantillo (Featherweight)

Frankie Edgar vs Marlon Vera (Bantamweight)

UFC 268 - Prelims

The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (or 12am BST).

Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis (Middleweight)

Al Iaquinta vs Bobby Green (Lightweight)

Phillip Hawes vs Chris Curtis (Middleweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweight)

Ian Garry vs Jordan Williams (Welterweight)

UFC 268 - Early Prelims

Early prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT (or 10pm BST).

Gian Villante vs Chris Barnett (Heavyweight)

Dustin Jacoby (Light Heavyweight)

John Allan (Light Heavyweight)

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza (Featherweight)

CJ vergara vs Ode' Osbourne (Flyweight)

