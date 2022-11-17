Ubisoft wants the Splinter Cell Remake to be "a good foundation for the franchise going forward"

Ubisoft Toronto hopes to see its forthcoming Splinter Cell Remake establish "a good foundation for the franchise."

"It's not simply a remaster," creative director Chris Auty says in a new video (opens in new tab) celebrating the Splinter Cell series' 20th anniversary. "It's being built from the ground up. You get to do all the content from scratch, fresh and ready to go."

"We're aiming to create this top-tier remake and push quality as much as possible," adds associate level design director Zavian Porter. "It should help us set a good foundation for the franchise going forward."

Porter's comments, in particular, can optimistically be read to imply that Ubisoft is at least considering more than one new (albeit remade) game for Splinter Cell. Granted, Ubisoft did cancel four games including Splinter Cell VR just months ago. But strategically, this would fit with the studio's previously mentioned vision of broadening the series' horizons and engaging new players , but we also can't assume that more projects are in the works, especially with the remake itself still far from release.

Technical director Christian Carrierre notes that "we've seen a lot of great posts from the community. We read the open letter that was on the subreddit. We see all of the other posts on various socials. It's really energizing us to keep going."

"Obviously with a remake 20 years later, we can look back at the plot, characters, the overall story, and make some improvements," Auty added. "Things that might not have aged particularly well. Small things. But the core of the story, the core of the experience will remain as it was in the original."

Auty also confirmed that Ubisoft Toronto will be "going dark" for a while to focus on the remake's development, so don't expect to see more of it for some time.