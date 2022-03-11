Ubisoft initiates internal password reset after "cyber security incident"

Ubisoft has initiated a "company-wide password reset" as a precaution against a recent cyber security incident.

In a recent statement, the company said that last week, it had experienced the incident, which "caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services. It then confirmed that "our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue."

It seems that beyond the disruption, the effects of the incident were relatively minor - Ubisoft says that it "can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally." Right now, "there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident."

The precautionary password reset appears to be internal, as customer service messaging from uPlay doesn't encourage players to change up their details. That said, it couldn't hurt to alter your details if you're concerned about your account.

An official thread on the Ubisoft forums outlined "an issue currently affecting some Ubisoft services" across multiple games, but the issue was resolved relatively quickly, and doesn't appear to have taken any titles offline completely.

Security within online gaming is an ongoing issue. In October, streaming platform Twitch was hit by its own breach in which it stated no payment information was accessed. More recently, Dark Souls PvP servers had to be shut down following a security issue that eventually threatened to disrupt the launch of Elden Ring before action was taken to keep servers for older games offline to help protect FromSoft's new release.

Stay up to date with this list of new games 2022.