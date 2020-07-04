Ubisoft executive Maxime Béland resigns following sexual misconduct allegations

Ubisoft executive Maxime Béland has resigned.

In a statement to VGC , Ubisoft confirmed Béland had left the company “effective immediately”. It also confirmed that the allegations made against him would continue to be investigated following his resignation.

Béland is perhaps best known for his work on Ubisoft tentpole franchises Splinter Cell, Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry, and served as creative director for Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Conviction. He was also the design director for the original Assassin’s Creed.

Béland is one of two senior Ubisoft executives that were reportedly placed on administrative leave last week as the company commenced an investigation into misconduct allegations. The other was Tommy François, as well as "several other employees".

Both were part of Ubisoft's editorial team , a group of approximately 100 designers who have "overseen" the development of all of its contemporary titles, advising on numerous aspects of development, from visuals to narrative design.

The news comes just days after Ubisoft released a statement apologising "to everyone affected by [the allegations]", promising it would "be sharing additional measures that we are putting in place with our teams in the coming days". Internal correspondence reportedly told Ubisoft employees the company was “deeply concerned by these accusations”.

"We are truly sorry," the publisher/developer said . "We are dedicated to creating an inclusive and safe environment for our teams, players, and communities. It is clear we have fallen short of this in the past. We must do better."

"We have started by launching investigations into the allegations with the support of specialised external consultants," the statement continued. "Based on the outcomes, we are fully committed to taking any and all appropriate disciplinary action. As these investigations are ongoing, we can't comment further. We are also auditing our existing policies, processes, and systems to understand where these have broken down, and to ensure we can better prevent, detect, and punish inappropriate behaviour."

The creative director of Assassin's Creed Valhalla also recently stepped down. Ashraf Ismail cited a need to "properly deal with personal issues" in the announcement on his personal Twitter account. He added that he did not wish the efforts of other developers to be overshadowed by his sudden departure.