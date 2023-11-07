Tyranids Combat Patrol review: "A great selection of models, but there are better ways to get them"

Combat Patrol: Tyranids is a great, beginner-friendly starting point for an army of space bugs that features a good range of models and units, allowing you to expand in practically any direction. Like every other Combat Patrol, it offers a good discount on the included models too... but it's far from the best deal available.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

With the dust settling on the launch of Warhammer 40K 10th Edition, the space bugs have spawned a new Tyranid Combat Patrol army. As with all Combat Patrols, this one serves as a way to get you introduced to the will of the Hive Mind, or as a reinforcement bundle. It's filled with over 30 new and refreshed Tyranid miniatures from the Leviathan box set, which creates six units for your army, making it one of the largest Combat Patrols out there.

At the usual price of $160/£95, it's quite an enticing deal, and there's certainly a lot to like about this boxset. As well as the nice models, Tyranids have pretty solid rules at the time of writing, and the included units show off a little bit of almost everything the Tyranids can do. Importantly, three of these units can't even be bought as individual kits via Games Workshop yet.

However, you might want to hold off on snapping up this army box, because you can actually find a better deal for almost the same models and plenty of extras.

Tyranid Combat Patrol - features & design

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

A lot of very cool Tyranid miniatures

Push-fit makes this set very beginner-friendly, but it has some drawbacks

The Warhammer 40K Starter Set is better

With 32 miniatures packed in Combat Patrol: Tyranids, it's got almost a little bit of everything to get you started with the all-consuming critters – from a 20-strong horde of basic Termagants to a rapacious Psychophage, and a Winged Tyranid Prime warlord. These entirely new Tyranid sculpts, which debuted in the Warhammer 40K Leviathan set, are superbly detailed. They're a much-needed update for a model range that was getting on a bit as well.

The enhanced sculpt details really show the model designers' elevated standards compared to the older 'Nids, and it has the added benefit of making battle-ready painting surprisingly easy – a few coats of your chosen base color paints followed by some simple dry-brushing can get you good results quickly.

Essential info (Image credit: Games Workshop) Price: $160/£95

Ages: 12+

What's included: 20 Termagants, 2 Ripper Swarms, 5 Barbgaunts, 3 Von Ryan's Leapers, 1 Psychophage, and 1 Winged Tyranid Prime

Combat Patrol: Tyranids is a solid bundle of plastic biomass, then, but strangely, you probably shouldn't buy it. Especially if you're a beginner. Let me point you in the direction of the latest Warhammer 40K Starter Set for 10th Edition, which includes almost every model in the new Tyranids Combat Patrol, and 12 Space Marines, and a basic rules handbook, dice, range rulers, plus a playing board. All that for only $110/£65! Buy a separate box of Barbgaunts on top and you'll have the whole Tyranid Combat Patrol and plenty more for a similar price.

Furthermore, it's a bit disappointing that the Combat Patrol doesn't come with the Termagant weapon sprue that's available in the standalone box of 10 Termagants. Obviously, Games Workshop needs to consider rules simplicity for the beginner-level Combat Patrol game mode, but it means you lose out on crucial customization options for your Termagants that'll help when you get to proper Warhammer 40K battles. Although as a bonus tip, you could buy one of these standalone Termagant kits as well and use the weapon sprue to outfit all three of your Termagant squads with a different weapon type and one special weapon each.

Tyranid Combat Patrol - gameplay

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Great variety of models shows you what the Tyranids are all about

At the time of writing, Tyranid rules are reasonably balanced

Combat Patrol models fit nicely with several Codex Detachments

However you get your hands on these Tyranid models – starter set or not – the variety of units means it's a great starting point for a Tyranid army, showing off almost the whole gamut of the Hive Mind's forces. Strength-in-numbers infantry swarms, shredding anti-infantry melee, disruptive ranged attacks, sneaky attacks, and monstrous resilience are all present across the six units included in the box (though it's worth flagging that the two Ripper Swarms included can't be used in Combat Patrol matches as there's no rules datacard).

At the time of writing, the Leapers and Barbgaunts are worth having in almost any Tyranid army, bringing specialized infantry powers for a relatively low points cost, although overall the Tyranid faction is quite nicely balanced. In fact, I've found the Winged Prime a little underwhelming as a warlord, especially in Combat Patrol matches as it can't lead any units, but it is nice to have around to carry useful character buffs in standard 40K matches. Similarly, the Psychophage is on the weak side particularly with its niche anti-psyker role – I'd have preferred the hulking Screamer-Killer, but that would almost certainly be far too strong.

This Combat Patrol is a great base to start your army from

Importantly, this Combat Patrol is a great base to start your army from. With a couple of additions to your army list, you can suit your Tyranids to some of the new Detachments featured in the 10th Ed. Tyranids Codex. For example, the Leapers and the Winged Prime are Vanguard Invader units, which means they'll perform well within the powerful Vanguard Onslaught Detachment. If you've got the budget to pick up some of the latest Tyranid models, the Deathleaper or a Lictor will let you really lean into this stealth-focused playstyle.

Should you buy the Tyranid Combat Patrol?

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Like almost any of the other Combat Patrol sets out there, the new Tyranid Combat Patrol offers a great selection of miniatures for a space bug army that's ripe for growing with all sorts of models, from Tervigons and Hive Tyrants, to Genestealers and Hormagaunts. It's therefore more or less exactly what you would expect from the convenient Combat Patrol sets, though it does have the added benefits of simple push-fit models and three brand-new Tyranid units that can't be bought as standalone kits at the time of writing.

But, despite being a beginner-friendly box, it's not one I'd strongly recommend to Warhammer novices, purely because the Warhammer 40K Starter Set offers almost the same models and helpful gaming aids for a better price. It's an excellent set, but only one you should consider if you're beyond entry-level Warhammer 40K and don't mind paying a premium price.

Buy it if...

You're a reasonably experienced Warhammer 40K player

Despite its entry-level leanings, Combat Patrol: Tyranids is currently best suited to those with already-large Tyranid armies looking to update them with new sculpts and some new reinforcements. It's also a great starting point if you want to get into Tyranids as perhaps your second or third army.

You didn't get the Leviathan set

This Combat Patrol does miss out some of the coolest of the new Tyranid models that featured in Leviathan, but it's still a good way to get a big batch of new things for your Tyranid army. You still get a decent discount and three units that aren't currently sold individually, too.

Don't buy it if...