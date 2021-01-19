Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition release date set for March

The Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition release date is set for March, bundling up the base game and all of its current expansions for console players.

Sega plans for the Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition release date to land on March 5, and it will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility for their respective last-gen versions. The console version of Two Point: Hospital that arrived last year bundled in the Bigfoot and Pebberly Island expansions, and the Jumbo Edition includes those as well as the alien-themed Close Encounters and eco-friendly Off the Grid expansions. If you already own Two Point Hospital on console, you'll also be able to buy the new stuff on its own.

Sega and Two Point Studios says Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition includes a total of 189 illnesses to diagnose and treat across 29 locations, counting the base game content and its expansions. On top of all that, the Retro Items Pack and Exhibition Items Pack will help you decorate your waiting rooms, infirmaries, and other locations that need something a little bit more vibrant and life-affirming than a 50th potted plant.

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition will be available as both a physical and digital purchase across PS4/PS5 and Nintendo Switch, though the Xbox One / Xbox Series X version will only be available digitally.