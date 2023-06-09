Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton are reportedly in the running to play Two-Face in Matt Reeves' The Batman 2.

According to insider John Rocha, the producers are considering Harnett and Edgerton for the role of Gotham's new District Attorney who "may become Two-Face by the end of the film." Rocha revealed the rumored casting choices on The Hot Mic podcast with Jeff Sneider.

There's no confirmation yet on who the villain of The Batman 2 will be, either, but it's entirely possible that both Clayface and Two-Face could fulfill that role (as the first Batman was supposed to have two villains, The Riddler and Joker). At the moment, it all remains to be seen.

Former teen heartthrob Josh Hartnett famously turned down the opportunity to play Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man in the pre-MCU and pre-DCEU days. The actor recently starred in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and can be seen next as American nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Edgerton is best known for his role as Owen Lars in the Star Wars franchise. He recently starred in Paul Schrader's Master Gardner and recently wrapped production on George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat, where he plays Olympian rower Al Ulbrickson.

The upcoming sequels to The Batman won't be part of the DCEU, but will instead be part of what DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn calls 'DC Elseworlds.'

The Batman Part 2 arrives October 3, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to keep up to date with everything coming soon from DC Studios.