Twitch streamer completes Metal Gear Solid 2 with a dance pad

A Twitch streamer has completed Metal Gear Solid 2 in less than nine hours… using a PS3 dance pad.

That's right. Variety streamer RealKittyRawr started the new year by completing the second Metal Gear Solid game on normal difficulty playing entirely with a dance pad.

Here's the moment they did it, featuring the kind of nifty footwork that would put Kevin Bacon to shame:

yoo I completed Metal Gear Solid 2 on a Dance Pad!!! something that I thought would be impossible...3 next?👀 pic.twitter.com/gLs3yMV1RAJanuary 11, 2023 See more

"Yoo I completed Metal Gear Solid 2 on a Dance Pad!!! something that I thought would be impossible...3 next?" they tweeted, ending with a wide-eyed emoji.

"SUB 9 HOURS, I'LL TAKE IT," they added afterwards.

RealKittyRawr is not new to dance pad challenges; they've also completed all three of the original Resident Evil games on their dance pad, as well as Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2. Metal Gear Solid 3 is "definitely next", with Bayonetta 3, Persona 3 PSP, Dead Space Remake, Castlevania DS games, and Silent Hill 3 speedruns also planned.

And Lilly's not the only person to have taken on boss battles with a pad. Did you see MissMikkaa complete Elden Ring using a dance pad for a controller (opens in new tab)?

MissMikkaa – yes, the same MissMikkaa who completed the game with just one hand and without leveling up past rune level one (opens in new tab) – recently took down the game's toughest boss, Malenia, using a dance pad as a controller. That wasn't enough, though - MissMikkaa has since wowed us all when she beat two Malenias simultaneously (opens in new tab), one using a controller and another with the aforementioned dance pad.

