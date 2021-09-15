Twins sequel in the works starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito, and Tracy Morgan

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are set to reunite for Triplets, a sequel to their 1988 buddy comedy Twins, Deadline reports – and they've gained a third long lost sibling, too, in the form of Tracy Morgan.

The original movie followed Julius (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (DeVito), two men who find out they're twins and the results of a secret experiment who were separated at birth. The movie was hugely successful, making $216 million worldwide against a budget of $15 million. Original director and producer Ivan Reitman is also returning for the sequel, which is set to start filming in January 2022. Eddie Murphy was originally pegged to play Morgan's role, but, according to Reitman, he became too busy after the success of Coming 2 America to commit to the project.

Reitman summed up the premise of the movie for Deadline, saying: "Secretly, there was a third baby born, a Black baby, who hasn't been in touch with his siblings. They don't know each other and very early in the movie they meet and it's how they achieve a bond together after all these years. It's really a film about family and, no matter how different we all are, we have to learn to get along. These guys have great chemistry together, and you can see that in the reel, and how much energy they bring out in each other."