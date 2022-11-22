Turns out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do have level scaling – but not for you

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet actually do have level scaling, just not in their gameplay.

As spotted in the Pokemon subreddit (opens in new tab), level scaling does exist within the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we're just not able to experience it first-hand. According to the post, early on in Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon trainer Nemona says to the player that she can't use her regular team to battle you as you're not strong enough yet.

The post points out that Nemona is a champion-level trainer, meaning her Pokemon team must be made up of at least Level 50 Pokemon. What Nemona's comment shows is that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet do technically have level scaling, just not in the traditional RPG sense.

Instead of the player encountering battles that get more difficult as the game progresses and the playable character levels up, Scarlet and Violet just follows the tried and tested gym method that we're all used to seeing by now. What we do know though is that its NPCs are aware of the concept - they just choose to mock you with it instead of using it.

This is such a big deal to fans because it was previously thought that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would feature level-scaling in its gyms - what with the Paldea region being open-world and all. Although this hasn't turned out not to be the case, it does prove that level scaling exists in the wider Pokemon universe. It's not just Nemona that has mentioned the feature, as Brock also makes mention of it in the Pokemon Origins anime series.